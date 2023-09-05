Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQWL: A Lesser-Known Equal Weight Fund With A Large Cap Tilt

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF is an equity exchange-traded fund that invests in the largest 100 U.S. stocks.
  • EQWL has outperformed the S&P 500 equal-weight peer RSP, with a total return of over 10% in 2023.
  • EQWL has attractive valuation levels and a large cap tilt, making it a more appealing option than SPY or RSP.

Group of eight people reaching for slice of cake, close-up, overhead view

David Malan

Thesis

The Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) is an equity exchange traded fund. The fund is based on the S&P 100 Equal Weight Index, and will invest at least 90% of its total assets in

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.