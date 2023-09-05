Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: The Path To A 10% Yield And 100% Total Return

Sep. 05, 2023 7:30 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Devon Energy is a top pick in the oil and gas sector, with strong financials, efficient operations, and deep reserves in the Delaware Basin.
  • Oil prices have been resilient, benefiting DVN and driving impressive volume growth and free cash flow.
  • DVN prioritizes shareholders, offering generous returns through fixed and variable dividends and substantial share buybacks.
Bohranlage in einem Ölfeld. Gewinnung von Öl aus dem Untergrund. Ölförderung, Erdgas. Kosten für ein Barrel Öl

Evgeniia Medvedeva/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), one of my favorite oil and gas plays. In the past few weeks, I've increased my coverage of upstream energy companies again, giving Strong Buy

Comments (6)

C
Centrino
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (2.61K)
Thanks for your enthousiam :)
But Tipranks and Yahoo Finance both give a fair price around 60$ (only).
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.57K)
@Centrino My pleasure! I never check Tipranks and Yahoo.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.15K)
I currently own PXD, and I believe PXD is your largest energy investment. But DVN, which I recently sold, is not only something worth watching but actually something worth buying. I just used the comparative tool recently made available on SA to compare DVN to PXD, and it was surprising to me that DVN sports more favorable financial metrics than PXD in several key ratios that include forward p/e, Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow. If I were not so committed to maintaining a more concentrated portfolio, I would add DVN to my energy holdings in EPD, CHK, PXD and XOM.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.57K)
@ndardick Good point. DVN has been punished more than PXD, which could come with mid-term outperformance.

Thanks for stopping by, Nate! Enjoy your day!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.15K)
@Leo Nelissen My pleasure. I will enjoy getting back to trading after the 3-day holiday. Enjoy the rest of the week yourself. I have no doubt we will be in touch as you continue to write and I continue to participate actively in the platforms that you so generously provide for the rest of us to learn, ponder and potentially adjust our portfolios to make them even better than they otherwise would have been.

It's a great life goal to try to make every day better than it otherwise would have been, both for ourselves and for all of those with whom we interact.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:01 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.57K)
@ndardick Thank you. And amen to that!
