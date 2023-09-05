Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who Said Bonds Were Boring?

Sep. 05, 2023 6:13 AM ETSHY, IEI, IEF, TLT, ZROZ
Dani Schijveschuurder profile picture
Dani Schijveschuurder
68 Followers

Summary

  • Yields on bonds have risen significantly in recent years, with even short-term Treasury bonds yielding over 5.5%.
  • The inverse relationship between bond prices and yields means that as interest rates rise, bond prices fall.
  • The performance of bond ETFs in a rising rate environment varies depending on the duration of the bonds, with longer-term bonds experiencing greater mark to market losses.

Money banknotes, calculator and signage board with text FIXED INCOME.

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve written pretty extensively over the last few posts about how yields have risen precipitously over the last couple of years across the curve.

Take a look at the current

This article was written by

Dani Schijveschuurder profile picture
Dani Schijveschuurder
68 Followers
Dani is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) holder, and has received his Portfolio Manager's license from the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA). He works for Goldrock Capital, a multi-family office that advises significant families in the management of their affairs and financial assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have mentioned 5 ETF's once, however, none of which are a main focus of the article. Plus this is not a buy/sell recommendation for a particular ETF and hence did not include them in the tickers

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.