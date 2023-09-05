Qualcomm: I Wouldn't Miss This Golden Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Qualcomm still outperformed the S&P 500 since my Strong Buy thesis in May, despite being hammered since it issued a disappointing earnings release in August.
- I assessed that buyers returned with conviction in late August, helping to stem the selling volatility and help QCOM bottom out.
- Investors are justifiably concerned about Qualcomm's challenges in China. However, Qualcomm's September guidance suggests the worst is likely over.
- My conviction is also underpinned by highly constructive price action in August, suggesting QCOM is well-primed to continue its recovery.
- I argue why investors who missed adding QCOM's lows in May shouldn't miss this buying moment.
Even though QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) August earnings release stunned the market with its tepid performance in the June quarter, QCOM still outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my upgrade to Strong Buy in May.
Accordingly, QCOM delivered a total return of 12.5% since then, superior to SPX's 10.7% gain over the same period. Given the company's disappointing forward guidance, the recent steep decline that started in early August is justified, as the market needs to realign its expectations. Hobbled by the economic malaise in China's economy, Qualcomm's near-term recovery is expected to remain challenging.
Despite that, I assessed buyers returned robustly at QCOM's late August lows, helping to stem a further slide that could have invalidated my previous thesis. As such, it indicates that market operators have likely priced in Qualcomm's near-term weakness implied in its forward guidance and expect things to continue improving. In other words, the worst is probably over.
Keen investors should recall that the company posted revenue guidance between $8.1B and $8.9B for the September quarter. Revised analysts' estimates are in line with Qualcomm's midpoint guidance, as Wall Street penciled in revenue of $8.51B. As such, it marks a potential sequential improvement in topline growth of about 1%.
Bearish prognosticators could point out that such a tepid improvement offers cold comfort to QCOM holders expecting a much-improved second-half performance. I don't deny that. However, since Qualcomm relies on China for most of its revenue performance, we must give Qualcomm time to work out these near-term downstream challenges.
Management also alluded to these transitory headwinds at a recent late August conference. CFO Akash Palkhiwala acknowledged the issues in its QCT segment. He telegraphed that the sell-through momentum was weaker than expected, resulting in higher channel inventory levels than the company had planned. However, Palkhiwala maintained that Qualcomm has confidence that the "inventory [would] drain down as the calendar year progresses." Also, he stressed the "current challenges [are] shorter-term phenomena and expresses confidence in overcoming the headwinds quickly."
I believe Qualcomm's September guidance indicated that investors should not expect things to be worse than what the company delivered in Q2. In addition, the company is still early in monetizing its automotive momentum as EVs continue to gain traction. A recent Bloomberg Green report indicated the robust global growth in EVs, suggesting a promising outlook for Qualcomm's up-and-coming growth driver. Coupled with the RISC-V partnership in collaboration with the leading automotive chip makers, Qualcomm is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in the open-source architecture.
In addition, Qualcomm is expected to continue its Android leadership as generative AI moves to the edge. Qualcomm expresses its confidence that it has the innovation capability to compete against its leading competitors in this area. Edge AI will likely be a critical secular growth driver that could accelerate downstream smartphone replacement cycles. The company's move to Arm-based PCs could also open up another growth optionality that has likely not been priced in by the market.
QCOM last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 10.4x, in line with its 10Y average of 10x. Android competitor MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) stock last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 9.6x, slightly below QCOM. However, both stocks traded at a significant discount against their semi-peers' median multiple of 17.5x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). I believe the discount is justified to reflect the Android smartphone headwinds and its revenue concentration in China. Notwithstanding the near-term headwinds, investors need to consider the constructive price action in QCOM over the past three to four months.
As seen above, QCOM buyers held its May 2023 lows robustly. It's a critical support level, suggesting buyers defended QCOM's 2022 lows, not allowing sellers to gain further momentum before reaching selling exhaustion.
QCOM then suffered a steep three-week selloff that buyers defended over the past two weeks. While QCOM remains in a medium-term downtrend with robust overhead resistance in the $130 zone, August's price action suggests buyers are looking to stage a higher high market structure.
It's a pivotal development for QCOM's August lows to be defended, as it could lead to buyers regaining control of its critical 50-week moving average or MA (blue line), driving further buying momentum subsequently.
It should also be noted that, despite the pessimism, QCOM remains in a long-term uptrend that has not been breached and is not likely to be so.
Hence, I assessed that the steep pullback has offered buyers who missed QCOM's May lows another opportunity to step on the accelerator and buy more shares.
Rating: Maintain Strong Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
