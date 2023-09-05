Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm: I Wouldn't Miss This Golden Buying Opportunity

Sep. 05, 2023 12:00 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Qualcomm still outperformed the S&P 500 since my Strong Buy thesis in May, despite being hammered since it issued a disappointing earnings release in August.
  • I assessed that buyers returned with conviction in late August, helping to stem the selling volatility and help QCOM bottom out.
  • Investors are justifiably concerned about Qualcomm's challenges in China. However, Qualcomm's September guidance suggests the worst is likely over.
  • My conviction is also underpinned by highly constructive price action in August, suggesting QCOM is well-primed to continue its recovery.
  • I argue why investors who missed adding QCOM's lows in May shouldn't miss this buying moment.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Qualcomm corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Even though QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) August earnings release stunned the market with its tepid performance in the June quarter, QCOM still outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my upgrade to Strong Buy in May.

Accordingly, QCOM delivered a

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.61K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
metoo5
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (6.16K)
– "The company's move to Arm-based PCs could also open up another growth optionality that has likely not been priced in by the market."

QCOM's move to Arm-based PCs is Microsoft's move to make. It has been working with MS for a dozen years, and MS doesn't appear very firmly committed to the platform. Producing the hardware isn't hard at all. Getting the developers and users all committed to it is an order of magnitude harder and it seems there is little progress on that front. Unless and until there is significant progress on that WinARM will stay confined to the crowd who primarily want web browsing and email.
Z.TiSlMo profile picture
Z.TiSlMo
Today, 12:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (83)
The news from Huawei over the weekend did not catch people’s attention. I think Xiaomi, Oppo,1plus, Vivo will all switch to Huawei silicon within 2 years. Sanction apparently did not work. QCOM needs some work to stay in the game.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.