SILJ: Tactical Opportunity As Discount To Silver Approaches Covid Crash Lows

Due to the high degree of operating leverage of silver miners, the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) has a strong history of outperforming during silver bull markets, and the stark underperformance over the past year creates a potential opportunity. However, the SILJ also has a long track record of underperforming silver prices and I do not expect this to change, suggesting this is a tactical opportunity SILJ rather than a long-term one.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Index. The Index provides a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public, small-cap and mid cap companies that are active in the silver mining exploration and production industry. The SILJ is dominated by Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which have a 16% and 12% weighting respectively.

ETFMG

SILJ/Silver Ratio Approaching Covid Crash Lows

There has been a stark decoupling in the performance of the SILJ relative to silver prices over the past year, with the ETF now treading water near its September 2022 lows over which time silver prices have risen by 30%. Because of the higher volatility of silver mining stocks relative to the metal, the SILJ has tended to outperform during such periods in the past.

SILJ ETF Vs Spot Silver (Bloomberg)

The last time the SILJ ratio relative to silver was at current levels was at the very height of the Covid liquidity crunch, and the SILJ went on to triple over the following 12 months. Furthermore, from similar levels in the ratio in early 2016, the SILJ rallied 350% over the next 6 months. Over the past decade, the current SILJ/silver ratio has been consistent with 20% annualized returns over the next 3 years.

Ratio Of SILJ Over Spot Silver (Bloomberg)

While SILJ has outperformed from similar levels in the past, these strong returns have in part reflected the rise in the price of silver itself, which is the single most important factor for the ETF. Regarding the silver price outlook, as I argued in July in 'SLV: Wait For The Big Spike', while the metals fair value has decline amid gold and industrial metal price weakness, it remains undervalued based on its long-term correlation. The metal also offers potential upside in the event of a decline in real interest rates, which I believe is largely inevitable in order to prevent a Treasury funding crisis. The decline in the SILJ/silver price ratio and the constructive outlook for silver creates a strong risk-reward opportunity for the SILJ at present.

Long-Term Trend Of Underperformance Likely To Continue

While the short-term outlook is bright, I expect the SILJ to continue underperforming silver prices over the long term. SILJ has lost over 5% annually since its inception in 2012 relative to the price of silver, and this underperformance appears structural in nature, largely reflecting the surge in share issuance among silver miners. PAAS and AG have both seen their share count rise at double digit rates over the past decade to the detriment of shareholder returns.

The structural nature of the SILJ's underperformance relative to silver is reflected in the fact that despite this underperformance the underlying Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Index still trades at a PE ratio of 36x. The heavy expense fee on the SILJ of 0.69% is also likely to weigh on the long-term performance of the SILJ. Despite the decline in the index and a rise in dividend payments, the dividend yield remains below the fund's expense fee, resulting in a negative 30-day SEC yield of -0.45%.