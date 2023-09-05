Brandon Bell

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is a business with a simple concept and a predictable growth trajectory. After achieving a year-to-date (YTD) growth of 41.39%, it is reasonable to ask if there is still room for further upside. Let us delve deeper into the company's prospects to determine if there is indeed potential for further growth.

Company Overview

Chipotle Mexican Grill, a Delaware corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which include a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls (burritos without the tortilla), quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle owns and operates 3,129 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, 53 international Chipotle restaurants, and five non-Chipotle restaurants.

In recent years, Chipotle has continued to expand its reach and upgrade its capabilities by digitizing its restaurant kitchen, expanding its partnership with third-party delivery services, and building more Chipotlanes, which is its format for collecting digital customer orders.

Since 2016, Chipotle has been expanding its restaurants by 6% every year until 2022. In 2016, it was 2,250 restaurants opening, and in 2022, there were 3,187 restaurants opening.

Restaurant expansion plan

Restaurant expansion is a key part of any restaurant business's growth strategy. By opening new restaurants, a company can increase its market share and reach new customers. Chipotle has been following this strategy, opening 6% more restaurants each year since 2016. This has helped the company grow its revenue from $3.9 billion to $8.6 billion, more than doubling in 7 years.

Our development timeline remains extended, but our pipeline remains strong, and we expect to move toward the high end of the 8% to 10% openings range once these timeline challenges subside.

- Jack Hartung, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Q2-2023 Earnings call

Restaurant expansion plan (Created and calculated by the author based on Chipotle financial reports and the author's projections)

Assuming a lower restaurant opening rate of 8% and the same 7% store sales growth as in recent years, Chipotle is expected to generate total revenue of $10.124 billion in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2023 to 2033. This is a strong growth story, and it suggests that Chipotle still has room for significant improvement.

Based on the information that management has provided, it appears that Chipotle is on track to reach its goal of 7,000 restaurants by 2033. However, I believe that Chipotle could reach that number sooner, even before 2033. I am taking a conservative approach assuming the lowest restaurant opening rate, but I'm sure Chipotle will exceed expectations in the long run. I believe Chipotle will reach 7,000 restaurants well before 2033, maybe even as early as 2032.

Q3-2023

For Q3 2023, there are a lot of headwinds in terms of profitability. Management is providing us with some profitability concerns.

For Q3, we expect our cost of sales to be around 30% due to higher beef and avocado prices. For Q3, we expect our labor costs to be around 25% reflecting continued labor inflation and seasonally lower sales. Other operating - in Q3, we expect marketing costs to step down to the low 2% range before stepping up in Q4 with a full year to come in right around 3%. Other operating -costs are expected to be in the mid 14% range. We anticipate stock comp will be around $31 million in Q3, although this amount could move up or down based on our performance.

- Jack Hartung, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Q2-2023 Earnings call

Chipotle is going to face some profitability concerns in the coming months. The company has traditionally been able to withstand inflationary pressures in the past, but the current environment is proving to be more challenging. Management did not provide a specific forecast; profitability will likely decline in the near term.

As a long-term investor, I am not excited about the likely third-quarter 2023 decline in profitability. However, I am not worried about the future of Chipotle. The company is facing some inflationary headwinds, but it is also showing strength with its projections for new restaurant openings. I am confident that Chipotle will weather the current storm and emerge stronger in the long run.

Valuation

CMG's Estimates Revenue (Created and calculated by the author based on Chipotle financial reports and the author's projections)

I used a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology to assess CMG's fair value. I assumed that the company's revenue would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% between 2023 and 2030, based on the strong aggressive expansion restaurant plan, which is lower than the company's guidance. This is lower than the company's historical growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% between 2016 and 2022, but still very impressive.

I also assumed a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.20%. Based on these assumptions, I estimate CMG's fair value at $2,529 per share, which represents a 30.5% upside compared to the market price at the time of writing.

The valuation reflects a 2024 P/E of 36.31x, based on my EPS projection for 2024. This is in line with the consensus, reflecting ongoing share buybacks.

Author's assumption (Created and calculated by the author)

Based on CMG's Q2-23 results, I project that the company will generate revenue of $2,608 million in Q3-23. This is much higher than the consensus forecast. I also estimate that we will see a decrease in the operating profit margin due to what we mentioned above, the inflationary pressures, and we will see an operating margin of 13.7% in Q3-23.

After adjusting my model to reflect CMG's Q2-23 results, I now project that the company will generate full-year revenue of $9,882 million in 2023. This represents a growth of 14.4% from the company's revenue in 2022.

Risks & challenges

Inflation: Chipotle is facing rising costs for food, labor, and other expenses. This is putting pressure on the company's margins and could impact its profitability.

Food safety: Chipotle has been the target of several foodborne illness outbreaks in recent years. This has damaged the company's reputation and could make it difficult to attract new customers.

Labor shortages: The restaurant industry is facing labor shortages, which could make it difficult for Chipotle to staff its restaurants. This could lead to longer wait times and lower customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chipotle Mexican Grill is a company with a strong growth story. The company is expected to grow its revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is being driven by the company's aggressive restaurant expansion plan and its focus on digital innovation. However, Chipotle is facing some challenges, including rising inflation and food safety concerns. The company will need to manage these challenges to continue its growth.

Overall, I am bullish on Chipotle's long-term prospects. The company has a strong brand, a loyal customer base, and a clear growth strategy. I believe that Chipotle can overcome the challenges it is facing and continue to grow its business in the years to come.

I recommend a buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill. The company is trading at a reasonable valuation and has the potential to generate significant returns for investors over the long term.