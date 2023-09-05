Eduard Lysenko/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor and electronic component market has been volatile over the past five years. Before 2020, and for sometime after, demand for smartphones and similar products steadily rose worldwide, creating solid growth and demand for semiconductors. Since 2020, supply-chain issues have caused some turbulence for chipmakers as costs grow; however, those issues were heavily offset by higher prices due to semiconductor shortages. More recently, production levels in the market have generally normalized along with demand. That said, due to lackluster demand, some aspects of the semiconductor market are experiencing strains, particularly those most closely tied to smartphones.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is among the most directly exposed to the smartphone semiconductor market. Around 59% of the company's sales come directly from smartphones and the rest from various other end-products, of which around a quarter are from automotive and industrial. In 2022, roughly 56% of the company's sales came from Apple (AAPL) alone, including smartphones, tablets, watches, and computers. The firm's other key customers include virtually all other smartphone and significant hardware companies. The firm's products are manufactured in its facilities in Japan, Singapore, Mexico, and the US, making it a core component of the global electronic supply chain.

SWKS has not fared as well as most semiconductor companies. Since the beginning of 2022, SWKS has declined by around 29%, while the semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is nearly flat. I was bearish on the stock back in 2020, with it losing about 25% of its value since then. At that time, I thought the company could face supply-chain-related pressures and was overvalued due to unreasonable expectations surrounding 5G. Since then, we've seen more widespread adoption of 5G; however, as expected, that has not boosted the company's income dramatically because the newer technology replaces a dated one at a similar cost. Further, macroeconomic pressures and slower technological improvements have led to a slowdown in smartphone sales. The company is seeing some growth in its automotive segment; however, that remains fickle due to uncertainty in the new vehicle market.

Skyworks Smartphone Strains May Grow

Historically, Skyworks highly depends on smartphone sales for its income, mainly from Apple. While it has taken steps to diversify away from smartphones and Apple, the portion of its total sales from Apple only declined by ~2-3% since 2020 (10K pg. 62). Further, Apple's total global iPhone shipments have fallen by around 20% since the 2020 record (from seasonal peak to seasonal peak). Based on TTM measures, the total annual iPhone sales decline is closer to 10%, although its 2020 sales were abnormal because they were particularly low during the beginning of the year due to lockdowns. At the same time, Apple is making more money on iPhones, mainly due to price hikes and profit margin expansion. Unit sales, which are more relevant for Skyworks, are falling annually. Total global smartphone sales are also declining considerably, peaking around 2017 and down around 14% since.

The smartphone slowdown is reflected in Skyworks' fundamental trends. Its valuation is low, related to its sales decline. Its operating profit margin is also slipping, with a similar pattern to total global smartphone sales (peaking around 2017). See below:

Data by YCharts

SWKS's "P/E" ratio of 16.9X is below its average level of around 20X. That said, its valuation closely tracks its annual sales growth -13% YoY. The company's operating margin is also trending lower as its sales decline, and it loses its competitive edge, implying its income will trend lower over the coming year or more.

Fundamentally, we must consider the facts and potentials of the smartphone market, including Apple and others on which Skyworks depends. For one, Apple and other smartphone manufacturers are vertically integrating chip production and will likely expand toward other electronic components produced by Skyworks. With operating margins of 26%, smartphone producers will probably find vertical integration of electronic manufacturing a pivotal way to grow or maintain profits in the current environment. Since the smartphone industry emerged around 2008, companies like Skyworks have been crucial to Apple, focusing primarily on pursuing innovation while outsourcing most manufacturing. Today, as the pace of innovation continues to slow, companies like Apple cannot continue to expand profits by releasing new phones. Still, they must also focus on vertical integration as they shift from growth to maturity.

Of course, as the pace of innovation of smartphones naturally slows, people will also replace smartphones more slowly. Apple and global smartphone annual unit sales are trending lower as people do not feel the need to replace phones to "keep up" as often, given that most new models do not have hardware much better than older ones. This pattern is expected to grow over the coming years through at least 2027, implying unit sales volumes should continue to fall globally. Indeed, many expected the 5G rollout to cause a surge in "upgrade" purchases, but most people were hardly interested in it. Since 5G is likely the most significant technological hardware improvement of this decade, smartphone upgrade interests will likely be lower.

This issue is the most significant for Skyworks because it will both negatively impact its sales and potentially dramatically hamper its operating margin as it begins to compete with its vertically integrating customers. Apple is aware of this trend and is reacting by raising prices (to account for lower annual unit sales) and using its income to invest in vertical integration. Skyworks' largest customer is following the same pattern as any company in an industry shifting from growth toward maturity, and unfortunately, that will almost certainly harm its profits as Apple's outsourcing needs decline.

Waning Consumer Demand Adds Uncertainty

Skyworks is a cyclical company because most of its end products are sold to consumers (smartphones, computers, vehicles, etc.), of which most are higher-cost items. When excess economic demand is strong, people prefer buying higher-cost items with Skyworks electronic components. Today, economic data is a bit muddled by inflation and volatility in commodity prices; however, the manufacturing PMI points toward a decline in industrial activity. Historically, that measure has a considerable relationship with Skyworks sales trends. See below:

Data by YCharts

There is certainly not a perfect correlation between these two figures, but the peaks and troughs usually coincide. Today, the manufacturing PMI is as low as it has been since 2008, excluding the substantial temporary decline in 2020. Skyworks sales are also falling quite quickly after solid growth in 2021, coinciding with the massive rebound in the PMI. As long as the PMI is below 50, we can expect generally negative trends in manufacturing activity, suggesting that Skyworks may lose sales due to macroeconomic pressures.

In the US, economic demand is turning sharply in a negative direction due to savings and real median family income declines. Personal savings are around 3.5% of disposable income, much lower than before 2020. Median family incomes compared to services prices are also lower at about 2017 levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, the trend in services prices (rent, healthcare, etc.) compared to incomes is the most telling because that factor is less influenced by commodity price volatility. As described in "BND: Why Bonds May Crash Soon - A Deep Dive Into Inflation," inflation would still be around 6.1% today if commodity impacts were excluded - meaning it would rise if commodities do not continue to decline. Further, the real GDP based on service prices has stagnated since the end of 2021, mirroring the trends most US households and businesses felt.

Skyworks is tied to global consumer trends, not just the US. However, the US trend is generally telling of the worldwide trend. Key growth markets, such as China, might be even worse due to the country's tremendous economic pressures, a fact the country is struggling to keep under wraps. Of course, even US data may be overstated due to negative revisions in jobs and growth data. The Eurozone is also in an economic recession, potentially implying its historical financial issues may return to the surface.

Skyworks is a very macroeconomically exposed company, and the broad global economic trend for consumer strength is undoubtedly negative. The company has been losing sales primarily due to a decline in smartphone sales, related mainly to technological improvement slowdowns. Looking forward, I expect that trend to continue, compounded by lower economic demand for smartphones, computers, vehicles, and other key products, as households are forced to reduce spending to make up for lower personal savings. Further, Skyworks may lose significant sales and profitability in the long run due to competition from its vertically integrating customers.

The Bottom Line

In my view, Skyworks's pressure in the smartphone market is large enough that I expect its total annual sales will continue to decline, likely past 2024. Analysts expect its sales and EPS to bottom around the current quarter and rebound afterward. This bullish outlook may be due to hopes for a smartphone sales rebound with the iPhone 15 launch. However, I strongly suspect that iPhone 15 demand will not be as strong as past launches because its specs are marginally improved, roughly equivalent to an iPhone 14 Pro. Of course, the price is higher despite consumer disposable spending headwinds. Thus, I am personally willing to bet that the iPhone 15 will be one of the most disappointing in Apple's history. Further, I generally expect Skyworks income from Apple will fall as these issues continue over the coming years, likely compounded by pressure as the company vertically integrates.

Electronic vehicles are a silver lining as Skyworks expands and rapidly grows in that market. EV sales are also booming compared to pre-2020 levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Undoubtedly, economic headwinds will create pressures for EV sales. Further, only a smaller portion of Skyworks' total sales comes from vehicle components. This segment will be a crucial factor for the company as it shifts focus away from the maturing smartphone market to the growing EV industry. Will its new EV sales replace lost smartphone sales? Perhaps I would not heavily bet on it since Skyworks is still so dependent on Apple.

Overall, I am slightly bearish on SWKS and believe it will most likely lose value over the coming year as it fails to see its sales and EPS rebound, as analysts expect. Further, I think there is considerable risk that its sales and operating margins fall over the coming years due to trends in the smartphone market and the economy at large. I believe its TTM "P/E" of 16X is not low enough to account for the potentially significant EPS decline it may continue to experience. While I would short AAPL today, I would not bet against SWKS because its valuation is not excessively high, and it could eventually see sufficient growth in non-smartphone markets.