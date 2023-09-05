Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Skyworks: Smartphone Headwinds May Grow For Years

Sep. 05, 2023 7:48 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
Summary

  • Skyworks Solutions heavily relies on smartphone sales, particularly from Apple, which have been declining due to longer smartphone lifecycles.
  • The company's operating profit margin and sales trend lower, dragging its valuation back to low historical levels.
  • Growing global macroeconomic pressures may exacerbate declines in smartphone sales as more people see lower disposable income compared to inflation.
  • An expected disappointment in iPhone 15 sales may be a significant bearish catalyst for Skyworks.
  • Skyworks faces key competitive risks in the long run as Apple and peers look to vertically integrated electronic manufacturing.

disassembled mobile phone and tools

Eduard Lysenko/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor and electronic component market has been volatile over the past five years. Before 2020, and for sometime after, demand for smartphones and similar products steadily rose worldwide, creating solid growth and demand for semiconductors. Since 2020, supply-chain issues

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.65K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

