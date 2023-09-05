Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adidas: Taking A Bearish Stance On Amid A Gloomy Industry Forecast

Sep. 05, 2023 7:48 AM ETadidas AG (ADDDF)NKE
Maksymilian Bogdanski profile picture
Maksymilian Bogdanski
36 Followers

Summary

  • I anticipate a 13.8% decline in Adidas shares with a target price of $172.5 by the end of November.
  • The footwear industry faces a bleak 2023 outlook, and Adidas appears to be losing market share in key markets.
  • The stock trades above industry multiples with greater financial leverage and smaller liquidity levels.
  • This trade includes a stop-loss order to limit potential losses to 3.5%, potentially securing a 10.0% gain, and opening up the possibility of a further 13.8% gain after the release of Q3 earnings.

Adidas Store in Hong Kong

winhorse

Thesis

I anticipate a 13.8% decline in Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) shares, with a target price of $172.5 by the end of November. This outlook is grounded in several key factors.

The foremost concern is the expected economic downturn in

This article was written by

Maksymilian Bogdanski profile picture
Maksymilian Bogdanski
36 Followers
I am an International Business bachelor based in the Netherlands with over 5 years equity market experience. My purpose is to walk the path of the never-ending investment journey, learn and share my knowledge along the way.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.