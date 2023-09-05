Manole Capital's Q3 2023 Investor Newsletter

fotosipsak/E+ via Getty Images

Manole Capital Management

3rd Quarter Investor Newsletter

August 2023

Jackson Hole, Wyoming:

Each year since 1978, Fed officials meet up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to discuss the financial and economic backdrop. The Federal Reserve bank of Kansas City hosts central bankers, economists, and financial experts to discuss monetary policy, interest rates, and the global economic environment. While 99.99% of the general population isn’t terribly interested with the longest-standing central banking conference in the world, the symposium is a “who’s who” in economic circles. Sounds very exciting, right?

Following COVID, many experts are struggling to understand the repercussions on pricing, labor markets, inflation, and debt levels. Chairman Jay Powell just made his 6th Jackson Hole speech, and he is trying to craft an effective monetary policy that “threads the needle”; taming inflation with higher interest rates, while ensuring there isn’t a severe downturn and recession. It is clear that the Fed erred in thinking that inflation was “transitory”, back in 2021. However, we personally are willing to cut Chairman Powell a little slack. He has an unbelievably challenging job, navigating so many disparate variables. The pundits love to criticize his decisions, but that’s seems like Monday morning quarterbacking to us.

For two decades, the Fed (under four different leaders) struggled to reach its 2% annual inflation target. Now, it is doing everything in its power to return to that level. This magical 2% level was beginning to get questioned, and some were calling for the Fed to use a 3% or 4% inflation target. When asked about that, Chairman Powell said, “Two percent is and will remain our inflation target. We are committed to achieving and sustaining a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to that level over time."

A year ago, at the Jackson Hole symposium, Chairman Powell was clear and concise, delivering a very brief and dramatic (less than 10 minutes) speech. His hawkish commentary led to a stock market sell-off, as he vowed to tame inflation regardless of economic pain or outcome. This year, Chairman Powell re-iterated his focus on getting inflation under control, but it was much more of a “middle-of-the-road” type of message. He continuously said that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) will proceed carefully, cautiously, and judiciously.

Compared to a year ago, inflation is down by roughly two-thirds, unemployment is miniscule, and the economy continues to nicely expand. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) index and while it is declining, it is still too high and sticky. Of course, the Fed will remain data dependent and keep all of its options on the table. Core CPI is still at +4.7%, unemployment is remarkably low at 3.5% (a 50-year low), while GDP remains solid at +2.4%. In fact, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is projecting an exceptionally healthy 3rd quarter GDP of +5.9%. Nobody was calling for a soft landing a year ago, but the Fed is directing a fairly resilient and robust economy (with the exception of March’s banking volatility).

Higher for Longer?

The Fed continues to emphasize that it intends to keep interest rates “higher for longer”. Following their last rate increase, Fed Funds reached a 22-year high. Chairman Powell closed his Jackson Hole speech with the following quote, which we believe counters some of those experts expecting lower rates. He said, "Although inflation has moved down from its peak - a welcome development - it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."

Chairman Powell continues to emphasize that interest rates could stay high for the foreseeable future, keeping borrowing costs elevated. James Bullard, the longest tenured of the twelve regional Fed Bank presidents, continues to emphasize a similar message. Despite him stepping down from his role on the Fed, Bullard thinks the US economy is delivering stronger growth that could require higher interest rates to fight inflation. In an interview before Jackson Hole, Bullard said central bankers should be pleased with how the economy has performed this year but indicated that it (the Fed) should lift them again this fall. He specifically said, “The Fed might have to raise rates even more, if the recent economic acceleration continues in the coming months and I don’t think markets are really ready for that.”

Similar to Bullard’s comments, former Secretary of the Treasury (1999 to 2001) and former president of Harvard University, Larry Summers believes we shouldn’t assume that inflation is permanently headed back to that 2% target. He created this chart comparing the time periods of March of 1966 to December of 1982 versus September 2013 to now. As his analysis and data shows, prices could potentially see a sharp reversal and head materially higher.

Bloomberg chart on CPI

While monetary policy remains restrictive, it has been somewhat offset by a stimulative fiscal policy. Historically, fiscal stimulus occurred at the end of recessionary periods to spur growth. However, massive fiscal stimulus was enacted before this downturn, which has helped keep that looming recession away. Both interest rate hawks and doves believe we are near the end of the rate hike cycle, but the Fed isn’t as convinced.

Inverted Yield Curve = Recession?

With the Fed shrinking its balance and raising interest rates eleven times, the yield curve became inverted. The experts immediately began calling for a recession, since inverted yield curves have preceded every US recession since 1969. In fact, 100% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg last October, were predicting a recession in 2023.

As this chart from the St. Louis Fed shows, there is a high correlation between inverted yield curves preceding economic downturns. Historically, an inverted yield curve (of at least two months) has led to a recession within the next 18 months. Over the last 50 years, an inverted yield curve has been one of the most reliable predictors of an imminent recession.

Inverted Yield Curve

Typically, a positively sloping yield curve benefits banks, as their NIMs (net interest margins) can be profitable and high. Banks - and their lending - are the lifeblood of our economy. If there are profitability issues with their lending or if they institute tighter credit conditions, it could obviously hamper economic activity.

The worry is that an inverted yield curve can lead to a financial crisis, which could turn into an economy-wide credit crunch and recession. We believe that it is credit crunches that often cause recessions, not inverted yield curves (that simply anticipate those events). While the inverted yield curve did correctly anticipate a banking crisis, the Fed responded quickly with its emergency bank liquidity facility that helped avert a critical “run on the banks”.

Interest Rates:

As always, we won’t be providing any macro forecasts or predictions. We will continue to monitor the CME’s FedWatch tool, to understand what the market is expecting for interest rates. As of now, one might expect rate cuts in May, July, and September next year for America, the Eurozone and Britain. Following Jackson Hole, traders put higher odds that the FOMC will raise interest rates at one of its next two meetings. Odds for a quarter-point rate hike in November went from 42% up to 48% and the chances of a half-point rate increase rose from 7% to 9%.

The yield curve will eventually unwind, but the key question will be how this occurs. Will the economy enter a recession, forcing the Fed to cut interest rates on the short end of the curve? Or will investors absorb higher short-term rates and push long-term rates higher? Regardless of the future path of rates, we remain confident that our companies (that all generate free cash flow) will be able to manage through this volatility.

Banks:

In our opinion, it is important to examine bank balance sheets, to understand liquidity and where the risks lie. After bank deposits peaked in mid-April at a record $18.2 trillion, they have fallen by nearly a trillion dollars. Bank loans remain at a record high of $12.1 trillion, as banks continue to lend, but only if the credit is sufficient and the interest rate justifies the underlying risk. Banks held a record $5.8 trillion in securities in mid-April and it has fallen by $645 billion to $5.2 trillion. Following the banking volatility in March, it is critical that banks stay liquid, but also use their deposits and balances to make loans.

As we just discussed, an inverted yield curve can crimp bank profitability. However, the amount of fiscal stimulus injected into the economy has been historic. We are trying to understand the future role of banks in growing our economy and how fiscal stimulus has impacted traditional lending. What if the economy is so flush with liquidity and capital that it doesn’t impact our economic growth? Could the trillions of dollars of COVID-era stimulus have offset some of the negative effects of the inverted yield curve? There aren’t any real historical precedents to help us answer these questions, but we are constantly looking at various key metrics and indicators impacting our FINTECH companies, as well as the financial sector.

Credit Cards & Debt:

As we discussed in our 1st half of 2023 reflections note (which can be read on Seeking Alpha), we continue to closely monitor how reliant upon credit cards the US consumer remains. The total number of credit card accounts reached 578.4 million, up 5.5 million year-over-year. In the 2nd quarter of 2023, revolving credit card balances topped $1 trillion for the first time and were up +4.6% in June. On a per person basis, that equates to over $3,000 of outstanding credit card debt per man, woman, and child in the US. According to JD Power, for the first time ever, the number of Americans rolling credit card debt (from month-to-month) is now higher than the number of people paying their bills in full. High interest rates compound the problem, making it a costly debt for consumers. Since the Fed started keeping track of credit card APRs (annual percentage rates) in 1994, the average exceeds 20%.

We track and monitor credit card delinquencies and charge-off’s to understand the health of the American consumer. We aren’t thrilled to see 90-day delinquencies climb from 3.35% a year ago to 5.08%. In the 2nd quarter of 2023, the 30-day delinquency rate was 7.2%, which was the highest it has been in 11 years. Last quarter, American Express’s profit declined (13%) year-over-year, while Discover’s fell by (21%). According to Capital One's earnings results, the allowance for losses in its credit card portfolio was slightly under $11 billion, or 7.7% of total assets. This is an increase over the +6.7% ratio recorded a year ago, but below the double digits it experienced at the end of 2020.

As this chart from the New York Fed and Equifax shows, the 30-day credit card delinquency trends are rising (now above pre-COVID levels), but they are not even half as bad as they were during the Financial Crisis. In the New York Fed’s quarterly credit report, it stated that “while delinquency rates have edged up, they appear to have normalized to pre-pandemic levels.”

Credit Cards Deliq

Clearly, the US consumer is relying more and more on credit and has drained some of their 2021 stimulus savings. Credit card balances add to the total amount of household debt, which now stands at a whopping $17.1 trillion. This is the highest level since the New York Fed began collecting debt data. At some point, excessive debt can become a troubling burden. As of today, it seems somewhat manageable.

As a reminder, Manole Capital prefers payment processors, merchant acquirers, gateways and networks and avoids the credit sensitivity of card issuers. Regardless of which entity is ultimately “left holding the bag”, we feel it is important to continue to monitor these payment trends.

Conclusion:

A s we mentioned in our last Seeking alpha note, AI or artificial intelligence has taken over. According to AlphaSense, during the 2nd quarter of 2023 earnings calls, 40% of companies in the S&P 500 mentioned AI on their call. Interestingly, only 16% bother to mention AI in their SEC filings. While many companies may claim to be embracing AI, only a handful have made meaningful steps toward incorporating the technology into their operations.

Starting in the 1980s, economic expansions have gotten longer, with the last four averaging 8.6 years in length. Also, recessions have gotten shorter and more event-driven (Dot Com bubble, Financial Crisis and COVID). Since 1945, the length of US economic expansions have averaged more than 60 months or over 5 years. We are currently 40 months into our present expansion and the environment remains resilient. Inflation is declining, without materially impacting the growth of the American economy. The jobs market is robust (with 9.6 million openings), accompanied by solid wage growth. The Fed has stated that a recession is not needed to get inflation back down to its target. Back in 1984 and again in 1994, the Fed successfully raised interest rates without triggering an economic downturn. A big question remains – Is the Fed capable of engineering a soft landing?

Big 1st Half

So far this year, the S&P 500 is up +18%. As this Carson Investment Research and FactSet chart shows, in years when the market is up +10% or more by June 30th, it tends to take a late summer breather (over 20 different periods). August hasn’t been positive, down (2%) and September is typically the worst month of the year for the stock market, averaging returns of (1.1%) since 1928.

We hope you enjoy Labor Day weekend and the rest of your summer. We look forward to speaking with you soon!

