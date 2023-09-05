Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy: A Solar Power Gem Trading Below Its True Worth

The Beginner Investor
Summary

  • Enphase's primary business revolves around microinverters, which have advantages over string inverters in terms of independent current conversion and longer warranty periods.
  • The microinverter market is valued at $2.8 billion and expected to grow at a rate of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, indicating potential for Enphase's growth.
  • Enphase has experienced significant revenue growth of 877% since 2017, with strong operating and net income margins, a healthy balance sheet, and robust free cash flow.
  • I estimate Enphase's fair value to be $148.80. Given the potential influence of hype and momentum, there is room for the stock to surpass its projected future value of $198.
ClipperCreek EV Charging Station. ClipperCreek plug-in vehicle stations are in business parking lots and is a part of Enphase Energy.

jetcityimage

Thesis

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a renowned pioneer in the commercialization of microinverters. These devices convert DC current into AC current, enabling them to power households or be connected to the grid for earning credits. Despite reaching a peak of $336 in

The Beginner Investor
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ENPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Turre
Today, 9:41 AM
Any sources to this in today’s world?

"Nevertheless, it's worth noting that individuals who invest in home solar panel installations tend to be in a more affluent economic condition."
acassarinopfeiff
Today, 9:30 AM
Long enph
gastro4
Today, 8:55 AM
Thanks. Does ENPH have competition from Tesla?
The Beginner Investor
Today, 9:15 AM
@gastro4 Yes, Tesla Solar, also sells inverters, chargers, and batteries. However, in the inverter thing, Tesla's is a string inverter, which yes it's cheaper, however if one panel doesn't work properly then the whole system is affected. Aside from that, (correct me if I am wrong), Tesla's margins are smaller compared to Enphase, and they have reduced the price of their cars, so they can't just subsidize the solar bussiness with its auto bussiness. There are also complaints against Tesla's customer service & quality, but that is more subjective and I still need to go depper in that subject.
So overall, Enphase started to comercialize this micro-inverters because of the problems with string-inverters, an those problems haven't been solved yet by string-inverter manufacturers, so Enphase's goal is still alive.
There is this article from 2021 (I know it's old):
seekingalpha.com/...
