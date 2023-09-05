Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific: Poor Return Outlook For The Next 5 Years

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
109 Followers

Summary

  • UNP's EPS growth masks flat revenue and debt risks, worsened by paused share buybacks.
  • UNP's high debt and interest expense, used for overvalued share buybacks, pose financial risks.
  • UNP faces inflation and labor cost pressures, with pricing above inflation offering limited financial relief.
  • UNP faces weakening demand across sectors and minimal industrial growth in 2023.
  • Buying UNP at $221.03 projects a 5-year CAGR of 1%, with a $224.22 target.

Union Pacific Railroad Post Flat Quarterly Earnings, Signaling Slowness And Inflationary Impacts On Economy

Brandon Bell

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) offers a complicated investment outlook, riddled with both financial and operational hurdles. The company's EPS growth, while seemingly impressive, is largely fueled by share buybacks funded through debt, a strategy that has been

This article was written by

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
109 Followers
I am an accomplished value investor with a proven track record, I focus on uncovering undervalued assets through rigorous fundamental analysis, seeking long-term opportunities where intrinsic value surpasses market price. My strategy prioritizes patience and discipline, ensuring decisions are driven by sustainable business potential rather than short-term market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Value_1
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Right now the story of UNP is in fact all about the appointment of the new CEO Jim Vena.

His great experience and records will improve company margins.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.