temizyurek

Industrial metals prices have seen a recovery in recent weeks, and they remain undervalued from a long-term perspective. The metals index looks to have held above its 2022 lows and the 2018 highs, which is a positive technical signal that suggests a potential resumption of the longer-term uptrend. A further rise in metals' prices looks likely and should allow the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) to resume its outperformance relative to the broader market as well as precious metals producers.

S&P Industrial Metals Index (Bloomberg)

The PICK ETF

PICK seeks to track the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver index, an index composed of global equities of companies primarily engaged in mining, extraction or production of diversified metals, excluding gold and silver. BHP (BHP) is the largest company in the ETF with a weighting of 14% followed by Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) with a 6% weighting. Vale (VALE) makes up a further 4%, meaning iron ore prices are a key driver of the ETF. The dividend yield has fallen significantly since last year's peak but remains high from the perspective of its own history and the broader market at 4.5%, which comes after the 0.39% annual management fee.

In my last article on the PICK in May, I argued that industrial metals prices were likely to firm amid high gold prices and bond yields. Over the past two decades there has been a very close correlation between 10-year UST yields and the ratio of the S&P Industrial Metals Index over gold, reflecting the tendency of high yields to reflect rising nominal GDP which is beneficial to industrial metals relative to gold. Since May the resumption of rising yields has further improved the fair value of industrial metals prices, yields and gold prices suggesting the S&P Industrial Metals Index should be almost double its current level.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Even at current metals prices, the PICK looks attractive relative to both the broader US market and gold miners. The following chart shows the EV/EBITDA ratios for the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver Index as well as the S&P500 and the NYSE ARCA Gold Miners Index. Industrial metals miners continue to trade at a huge discount to their peers, even after the recent profit declines reflecting weakness already seen in metals prices.

EV/EBITDA For PICK, SPX, and GDX (Bloomberg)

These cheaper valuations are reflected in the far superior dividend yield on the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver Index relative to the S&P500 and the NYSE ARCA Gold Miners Index. Even after a 33% drop in dividends per share over the past year, the industrial metal miners index still yields more than double the gold mining index, where dividends are highly likely to be cut amid collapsing free cash flows (see 'GDX: Crash Risks Rising As Cash Crunch Intensifies').

Dividend Yields For PICK, SPX, and GDX (Bloomberg)

If we were to see industrial metals prices rise to their fair value calculated from gold prices and bond yields as shown above, the PICK would be set to surge higher. There has been four major rallies in the S&P Industrial Metals Index over the past two decades and in each of these rallies the gains in the ACWI Metals and Mining ex- Gold and Silver Index have been at least 50% larger. Even a 50% increase in industrial metals prices could easily result in a doubling of the PICK.

Pairs Well With Government Bonds

Another thing I like about the PICK is its history of performing well during periods of rising long-term inflation expectations. As I noted in 'PICK: Forget Gold, Industrial Metals Are The Real Inflation Hedge', the PICK has a much closer correlation with inflation expectations than does gold as rising inflation expectations push up interest rate expectations to the detriment of gold. This makes the ETF particularly attractive for investors will large bond holdings as any rise in inflation expectations that put upside pressure on bond yields would be expected to drive the PICK higher.