Jonathan Daniel

Thesis

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has been making reasonable progress at finally generating revenue. That being said, the spaceflight tourism and research business is still in its infancy and questions remain about how profitable the business model will ultimately be. The company is still losing a large amount of money and will likely need to raise capital if they can't stem the losses soon. Rather than take the risk investors would be better off watching from the sidelines.

The Financial Situation

In their second quarter Virgin Galactic reported revenue of $2 million and a net loss of $134 million. The company also had negative free cash flow of $135 million in the quarter. The company's financial situation is less than ideal, and their guidance is for more of the same next quarter. Virgin Galactic has ample liquidity for now but they are quickly burning through their cash pile and decreasing their book value. If trends continue for much longer the company will need to raise additional funds through issuing stock or bonds, likely to the detriment of current shareholders.

Virgin Galactic SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS UPDATE Virgin Galactic SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS UPDATE

The current financial situation is bad, but even worse for investors is that the potential payoff is still up in the air.

The Core Problem

Space tourism and research is still a nascent industry and the commercial payoff is unclear. The business case for spaceflight revolves around demand increasing over time, but most importantly launch costs declining rapidly. If launch costs did decrease by 95% as some expect, it could result in reasonable profit margins for commercial tourism and research endeavors.

The problem is that these cost declines may never materialize, or they may materialize after Virgin Galactic runs out of liquidity. The company states their liquidity as being $980 million, but this metric looks worse when their net cash of $563 million is considered. In addition, $100 million of their cash balance is made up of customer deposits.

At their current rate of net losses and cash burn the company will have a negative book value a year from now, as well as a net cash balance of nearly zero. If the company is unable to fix their financial situation over the next year they will need to raise additional capital.

Virgin Galactic SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS UPDATE

The dismal financial situation means that investors are taking considerable risk, but due to the uncertain business model the reward is likely not enough to justify taking the risk.

Price Action and Valuation

Virgin Galactic has fallen far from their all time highs, but we would caution investors from anchoring to where the stock has been in the past. Many stocks became detached from their fundamentals during the liquidity fueled speculation of 2020 and 2021 and have since come back to earth. Given the fundamental picture it's unlikely that Virgin Galactic will return to their former highs anytime soon, if ever. If the stock were to rally off of a short squeeze or a positive catalyst it would probably be wise for investors to take their profits rather than push their luck.

Data by YCharts

The company doesn't have meaningful revenue and has negative net income and negative operating cashflows. This forces us to value the company based entirely upon the net value of their assets, at least until those assets have shown an ability to earn a financial return of some kind. The company is still trading well above the net value of their assets. That book value is quickly evaporating. We don't see a compelling reason to buy shares on a fundamental basis.

Data by YCharts

We don't view Virgin Galactic as being a buy at these levels. The financial situation is dismal and the potential rewards are unclear.

Risks

A risk to the bearish thesis for Virgin Galactic is the potential for the company to cut down on their expenses and earn more from their operations through more tickets sold or a higher price per seat. Any reduction in launch costs would go straight towards improving their profitability, weakening the bear case.

Key Takeaway

Virgin Galactic is bleeding cash and has an unproven business model. Investors don't appear to be getting enough potential upside for taking the risk at these levels. We don't see a fundamental case for buying shares of Virgin Galactic at this time.