Virgin Galactic: Not Worth The Risk

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Virgin Galactic reported revenue of $2 million and a net loss of $134 million in Q2, with negative free cash flow of $135 million.
  • The potential profitability of the space tourism and research industry is uncertain and Virgin Galactic may need to raise capital soon.
  • The company's financial situation is poor and their future is uncertain, making the stock unattractive for long-term investors.
  • We don't see a fundamental reason to buy shares of Virgin Galactic at this time.

Thesis

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has been making reasonable progress at finally generating revenue. That being said, the spaceflight tourism and research business is still in its infancy and questions remain about how profitable the business model will ultimately

UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
San Marzano
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.36K)
Hold on! I hear travelers will be provided free pretzels AND popcorn. Book now!
F
Felloni
Today, 9:15 AM
Premium
Comments (577)
looks like a total punt, at best
