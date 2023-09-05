Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sizing Up Stereotaxis

Sep. 05, 2023 9:47 AM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stereotaxis, Inc. is a medical device company that produces robotic systems for interventional procedures.
  • While the stock is down sharply from its mid-2021 highs, the company has some important potential milestones on the medium-term horizon.
  • The company expects to end FY2023 with $22-24 million in cash and marketable securities and aims to reach profitability without additional financing.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Nurse wearing scrubs preparing medical instruments in operating theater

Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/iStock via Getty Images

He who is brave is free”― Seneca

Today, we put Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE:STXS) in the spotlight for the first time. The company is in the fast-growing robotic surgery space. The stock is down sharply from its all-time highs in mid-2021 but seems

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
46.86K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

d
dixie
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.48K)
The CEO is competent, heavily invested, and has done a good job controlling expenses. Having the Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical on the Board helps ensure devices are on a good path.
z
zbenz
Today, 10:20 AM
PRO
Comments (2)
I agree with the Sane Man … now is the time to buy , while all these initiatives start getting checked off , the stock will have doubled . It may be called speculation , but that’s a big part of investing .. now is the time to get on board
S
Sane Man
Today, 10:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
The time to buy is now. I believe the catheter approval in Europe will be a quarter sooner than stated . Once that happens the stock will move up way too fast and those $4.50 price targets will definitely get moved higher.
On another note, there’s no mention of the partnership in China with one of its largest healthcare companies . Think the JNJ of China . Plus Genesis should be approved soon there also.
And no mention of the recently announced mapping partnership with Abbott? That’s big news and a huge endorsement of STXS tech capabilities!
Snd finally, no reference to the announced mobile Genesis machine , when approved, will substantially ramp sales because hospitals will no longer have an expensive buildout plus other uses, such as neuro for example , will ensure more usage! Also, a current ISRG C-suite member is on the STXS board. Something to think about there!
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (1.96K)
@Sane Man Has this company accomplished anything on time ever? No. Catheter will not come early, it’s already 2 years late.
