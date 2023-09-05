Justin Sullivan

Two weeks ago, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered an "earnings report for the ages" as the company smashed through analysts' lofty estimates for the second quarter, and guided to even stronger future revenues and earnings.

However, behind all the hoopla surrounding Nvidia's "beat and raise" quarter, I see warning signs of questionable disclosures and management actions that investors should be aware of.

Earnings Report For The Ages

First, on that earnings beat. In Q2/F24, NVIDIA reported revenues of $13.5 billion (+102% YoY), $2.4 billion ahead of analyst estimates (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - NVDA Q2/F24 earnings beat (NVDA Q2/F24 10Q report)

Revenues were especially strong in Data Centers with $10.3 billion (+171% YoY and +141%) on the back of strong demand for Nvidia's graphical processors ("GPUs") used to power large language models and generative AI. Data Center revenues smashed analyst estimates that had been looking for only $8.0 billion.

Incredibly, Nvidia's phenomenal growth has been achieved with little additional costs, as Cost of Revenues were only 6.8% higher YoY, leading to an unheard of 70.1% gross margin (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - NVDA recorded an unprecedented 70% gross margin (NVDA Q2/F24 10Q report)

Based on the strong top-line beat, Nvidia delivered EPS of $2.48, well above analyst estimates for $2.09 in EPS.

Guidance Was Even Stronger

In addition to smashing Q2 estimates, NVIDIA also guided to $16 billion in revenues for the upcoming third quarter, well above $12.5 billion in analyst estimates. Simply put, no company of Nvidia's size ($1.2 trillion market cap) has ever beaten estimates by such a wide margin.

Surprisingly, it appears Wall Street analysts were totally out to lunch in their forecasts for the chipmaker.

Speculation On Nvidia's Revenue Beat

I say surprising because with over 40 Wall Street analysts covering the company, every conceivable channel check would have been performed and analyzed 10 ways to Sunday. For example, ahead of Nvidia's Q2 earnings, Saxo Bank analyzed the Q2 capex spend of key AI participants and could not see signs of elevated capex that would suggest strong demand for Nvidia's GPU (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Established AI players did not record elevated capex (Saxo Bank)

Yet Nvidia was able to record a huge beat in Data Center revenues due to "surging demand for generative AI." How did they do it?

After Nvidia's quarter, some market participants immediately suggested an AI startup, Coreweave, may have been the cause of Nvidia's Q2 revenue beat.

There are several reasons why this news could be problematic if Coreweave was indeed the reason behind Nvidia's revenue beat. First, Coreweave is backed by Nvidia, with Coreweave reportedly having raised $421 million in equity from a number of investors, including Nvidia. This raises the question of whether Nvidia had any control on Coreweave's purchase decisions.

Furthermore, Coreweave reportedly raised $2.3 billion in a debt facility in early August that was collateralized by Nvidia's GPUs. Conveniently, the size of the debt facility, $2.3 billion, was also the size of Nvidia's revenue beat in its Data Center revenues ($10.3 billion vs. $8.0 billion estimate).

While it may be perfectly legal, the practice of Nvidia funding startups that in turn acquire massive quantities of Nvidia GPUs financed by loans collateralized by said GPUs argues for better disclosure of Nvidia's relationships with its customers.

Financial Statements Raise Warning Flags

We briefly touched on this topic above, but another interesting development in Nvidia's meteoric performance in the past few quarters has been the company's incredible expansion of gross margin. As seen from Figure 2, Nvidia's gross margin has expanded from Q2/F23's 43.5% to 64.6% in Q1/F24 and 70.1% in the latest quarter.

It appears Nvidia has been able to magically double revenues YoY without much increase in the immediate cost of that revenue. This is in stark contrast to other semiconductor manufacturers like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), where gross margin has been consistent YoY (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - AMD gross margins have been steady YoY (AMD 10Q report)

Perhaps Nvidia's expansion in gross margin is simply a reflection of how "in demand" Nvidia's GPUs are in the red-hot market for artificial intelligence and generative AI chips and customers are willing to pay double the price for Nvidia's chips, thus doubling its revenues without much increase in costs.

Another reason could be due to Nvidia's revenue recognition policy for License and Development Arrangements. Unlike product sales where revenue is recognized when the product has been shipped (transfer of control), part of data center revenues could be software licenses where revenues are recognized upfront "when the software is made available for the customer'" even though payment could be at a later date (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - NVDA revenue recognition disclosure (NVDA 2023 10K report)

This policy of recognizing revenues upfront even though payment has not been received could explain why Nvidia's account receivables jumped by $3.0 billion QoQ to $7.1 billion (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - NVDA account receivables jumped $3.0 billion QoQ (NVDA Q1 and Q2/F24 10Q report)

Furthermore, accounts receivable in Q2/F23 benefited from $1.25 billion in customer payments ahead of invoice due date (Figure 7). If these customers had not pre-paid their invoices, Nvidia's $6.3 billion QoQ increase in revenues would have been "financed" by $4.3 billion increase in receivables.

Figure 7 - NVDA Q2/F24 accounts receivable benefited from $1.25 billion in prepayments (NVDA Q2/F24 10Q report)

Questionable Timing Of Buybacks

Another reason analysts and investors cheered NVIDIA's quarter was the approval of an additional $25 billion in buybacks, on top of $4 billion that remained at the end of Q2 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - NVDA approved an additional $25 billion in buybacks (NVDA investor presentation)

Even here, Nvidia's management choices are puzzling. From the notes of the 10Q reports, we know that NVIDIA did not repurchase any shares in Q1/F24, but repurchased 7.5 million shares for $3.28 billion in Q21/F24. The company also bought back 2 million shares for $998 million from July 31, 2023 to August 24, 2024 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - NVDA disclosure on capital returns (NVDA Q1 and Q2/F24 10Q reports)

7.5 million shares for $3.28 billion works out to an average share price of $437. 2 million shares for $998 million works out to an average share price of $499.

If we look at Nvidia's stock price, we can see that during Q2/F24, the company only traded above $437 for a handful of days. So for the average repurchase price to be $437, Nvidia must have bought back its shares at the tail end of the fiscal 2nd quarter when the stock was near all-time highs (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - NVDA share price in past 6 months (Stockcharts.com)

Furthermore, from July 31 to August 24, the stock traded above $499 on exactly 1 day, August 24th, the day the company released earnings after the close. To average $499 per share from July 31 to August 24, much of the purchases must have been made on this day.

Most companies, when they buy back stock, do so through a program like a volume weighted average price ("VWAP") program over a long-period of time so as not to unduly affect the stock price. Nvidia appears to be top-ticking every stock repurchase.

Insiders Selling Accelerate

Recently, insiders at Nvidia have been selling their stock, while the company keeps repurchasing shares at all-time highs. In the last 6 months, insiders have sold $234 million in shares (not inclusive of the CEO's proposed sale below), including the CFO selling $2.3 million on August 28th and $2.5 million on May 30th (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - NVDA insiders have been selling stock (dataroma.com)

The CEO himself also recently exercised stock options and planned to sell $117 million in shares on September 1st.

Valuation Off The Chart

On most metrics, Nvidia's valuation is off the charts (Figure 12). The company is currently trading at an incredible 16.7x Fwd EV/Sales and 117x trailing P/E.

Figure 12 - NVDA valuation is off the charts (tikr.com)

Even if analysts are correct and Nvidia can grow revenues to $111 billion for fiscal 2027 (calendar 2026), the company's current enterprise value of $1.2 trillion is still over 10x EV/Sales (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Analyst expect $111 billion in revenues for F2027 (Seeking Alpha)

Investors are reminded of this famous quote from the former CEO of Sun Microsystems ("SUNW"), one of the best performing stocks during the dot-com bubble:

“…2 years ago we were selling at 10 times revenues when we were at $64. At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking?”

While AI and Nvidia's GPUs will most likely change the world as we know it, paying 10x sales 3 years out suggest the Nvidia bubble is even more egregious than the dot-com bubble in 2000.

Risks

Of course, with strong revenue and earnings revision momentum, Nvidia's stock is one freight train investors should not stand in front of. While the stock appears to be in a bubble, it could easily double or triple before it comes back to reality.

This is especially true with the rise of short-term stock options overtaking fundamentals and driving stock prices. As long as Nvidia's stock price maintains positive momentum and option traders continue to buy bullish call options, they can "gamma squeeze" Nvidia's stock price to ever higher extremes.

Conclusion

Although Nvidia Corporation's recent "beat and raise" earnings was impressive, there are warning signs that investors should be aware of.

First, the revenue beat in Q2 appears to be driven by an AI startup that Nvidia directly invested in using a loan collateralized by Nvidia GPUs to purchase said GPUs. Second, Nvidia's earnings quality have deteriorated substantially, as much of Q2's revenues appear to be financed by an increase in account receivables. Finally, Nvidia's share buybacks are curiously timed near all-time highs for the stock price.

With insider sales accelerating, it appears the risk of holding Nvidia shares is rising as well. I am personally not comfortable owning a company that is trading at more than 10x revenues 3 years out. I would not short Nvidia shares, but current holders should sell.