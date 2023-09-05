Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Warning Signs From The Latest Quarter

Sep. 05, 2023 10:02 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD9 Comments
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported strong Q2 earnings, beating analyst estimates and providing even stronger guidance for future revenues.
  • There are concerns about questionable disclosures and management actions, including the involvement of an AI startup backed by Nvidia in driving the revenue beat.
  • The company's gross margin expansion, timing of buybacks, and insider selling are also raising red flags for investors.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Two weeks ago, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered an "earnings report for the ages" as the company smashed through analysts' lofty estimates for the second quarter, and guided to even stronger future revenues and earnings.

However, behind all the

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

n
nzaloi
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (33)
Wrong again on revenue recognition-from their annual report. NO revenue until the product has been transferred. advance payments are Dr cash, Credit A/R. Zero revenue or earnings impact.

Revenue from product sales is recognized upon transfer of control of products to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to receive in exchange for those products.
n
nzaloi
Today, 11:12 AM
Premium
Comments (33)
If you had looked at the announcement-Coreweave 2.3b debt, it's purpose is to build a data centre in Texas which has yet to be built out. Ergo, the sale you claimed help NVDA hasn't happened yet.
Texas Hoosier profile picture
Texas Hoosier
Today, 11:10 AM
Premium
Comments (589)
Pretty interesting article. I don't think this looks like cherry-picking of specific company reporting attributes and then publishing an article designed to have a negative impact on the stock for some illicit financial gain. Looks like some good analysis of the data available, plus some solid research. Kudos to the troops who did the legwork. Now I own a bunch of Nvidia's stock and have been using the GPU's in Dell Precision Workstations for over a decade, so I should have significant positive bias towards the company, but they are from California... Experience tells me that if they follow thru on the 2Q/23 Earnings Report with an equally impressive 3Q/23 Earnings report, well, that should be worthy of a follow-up article from Macrotips that analyzes the differences and similarities between the two quarters and why or why not this company is continuing to do good things or is still getting away with shady things to have such a huge valuation and resulting stock price. At any case, I will be watching some of the things you pointed out in detail with a closer eye in the future. Just hope you guys are wrong...very wrong....Texas Hoosier
J
JayTX
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (134)
Sell when there are more SA analysts publish positive articles. Buy when there are opposite. I see two negative ones today.. little bit more negatives to trigger
T
Tvuu
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (207)
Sounds like a scam to me. Thanks for the heads up!
s
string110
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
Some interesting research I have only seen here.
f
finguy13
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (62)
Hum... AI here seems to be used by ownership and management to move markets for questionable ethical purposes. Buyer beware. if looks like a duck walks like a duck and quacks like a duck..is it a duck?
264
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (620)
First of all I'm not concerned about the share buybacks which is a common practice by many including companies like Apple. Second I have them earning 5.00 a share in Q4 which puts them ahead of the 2026 schedule in which the street believes they will earn 20.00 per share. Finally CSI shows an average p/e for earnings of hardware at 32. That clearly puts them on a forward p/e basis low to say the least. Stock should be at 640.00 with no premium for growth.
A
ARG6
Today, 10:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4)
Interesting read with a compelling case. I need you to help me to get past the fact that there is a shortage on processers, ai research and development is heating up, data centers are upgrading their procesors( be it actual DCs or cloud sites )and Nvidia essentially have a huge moat protecting them before anyone catches up?
