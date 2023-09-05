Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China PMI Signals Further Slowdown In August, Prices Edge Higher

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • PMI survey data from S&P Global and Caixin showed the mainland Chinese economy losing further growth momentum midway through the third quarter.
  • The overall growth and inflation picture nonetheless remains subdued, and a further downturn in business expectations for the year ahead adds to downside risks.
  • Looking ahead, the subdued nature of the expansion is set to persist after August saw output expectations weaken further.

Financial data analyzing

ispyfriend/iStock via Getty Images

PMI survey data from S&P Global and Caixin showed the mainland Chinese economy losing further growth momentum midway through the third quarter. A further cooling of the post-pandemic service sector expansion was accompanied by another sluggish

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.