MorphoSys: Pelabresib Data Coming Out Soon, More Room To Run
Summary
- MorphoSys' Q2 2023 earnings exceeded expectations, with Monjuvi sales reaching $23.6m and an operational loss improvement.
- The company has a solid cash reserve of approximately EUR680m, providing a cash runway for 1-2 years.
- The upcoming topline data for the pelabresib P3 MANIFEST-2 study is a promising catalyst for stock performance.
- We maintain a non-consensus buy rating on MorphoSys.
An Examination of the Q2 2023 earnings and positive outlook
The Q2 2023 earnings release from MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) presented a better-than-expected financial performance, with a primary focus on its US product sales for Monjuvi reaching $23.6m, which was slightly better than the street consensus. Importantly, the operational loss recorded was EUR50.5m, a marked improvement over the previous trajectory, which should send a positive signal to the market as the key risks revolved around the high cash burn and limited cash runway (unless OPEX does not decline). On the liquidity front, MorphoSys boasts a solid EUR680m cash reserve as of Q2 2023, which should offer enough cash runway for 1-2 years (rationale described below).
Pelabresib catalyst driving investor enthusiasm
One of the most significant developments from the release was the impending topline data for the pelabresib P3 MANIFEST-2 study in myelofibrosis, slated for the end of 2023, serving as a promising clinical catalyst for stock performance. We are cautiously positive about the readout, which we delved into detail in our previous article.
AbbVie's recent topline data release for the P3 TRANSFORM-1 trial of navitoclax in 1L myelofibrosis (MF) provides a fascinating context for MorphoSys's pelabresib. The combination of navitoclax and Jakafi exhibited a significant improvement in SVR35, with a 63% achievement rate, compared to the 32% from the placebo + Jakafi group. Despite this, the trial failed to meet the key secondary endpoint, TSS. This context is crucial because Pelabresib's P2 results showed an SVR35 of 68%, thus projecting optimism for its P3 trials. If pelabresib meets the SVR35 but misses TSS50, given that both drugs tackle a condition with a high demand for treatment, the FDA is less likely to enact restrictive actions.
High cash burn, but enough cash runway
Analyzing MorphoSys's financial health, their robust cash reserves of approximately EUR680m at the end of Q2 2023 underscore the company's capability to sustain its operations. With forecasted R&D expenses ranging from €290m to €315m and SG&A costs projected between €140m and €150m for FY23, MorphoSys's current cash position should indicate a cash runway of ~1.5 years, which is assuring considering that the company has a low likelihood of raising more capital before the pelabresib data.
MorphoSys has cash and equivalents of approximately EUR680m as of the end of Q2 2023.
- The company's projected R&D expenses for FY23 are between €290m to €315m and its SG&A costs are projected between €140m to €155m.
- If we take the upper limit for both expenses:
- Total expenses for FY23 = €315m (R&D) + €155m (SG&A) = €470m Monthly burn rate = €470m/12 = €39.17m
- Now, calculating the cash runway:
- Cash Runway = Current Cash Position / Monthly Burn Rate Cash Runway = EUR680m / €39.17m ≈ 17.37 months
This cash runway provides security and flexibility for the company's research endeavors, primarily focusing on its early to mid-stage pipeline candidates.
Risks
Despite the promising outlook, investing in MorphoSys, as with any biopharmaceutical entity, is not without risks. The primary concerns include the development risk that pelabresib may not achieve a successful trial readout. Commercially, the ever-evolving competitive landscape for myelofibrosis and non-Hodgkin lymphoma could pose threats. Other considerations are potential drug pricing pressures, regulatory challenges, patent risks, and, crucially, the solvency risk should pelabresib falter in its trials. Additionally, MorphoSys's significant USD exposure introduces an element of FX risk.
Conclusion
In conclusion, despite the recent uptick in MorphoSys stock prices, we firmly maintain our buy rating for the company. The projected positive data for pelabresib, which we believe is not yet aptly factored into its current valuation, serves as the primary driver for this stance. The promising P2 data for pelabresib offers confidence in its upcoming P3 trial results. Given the impending P3 data for pelabresib at the end of 2023, we believe MorphoSys presents a highly compelling investment opportunity for contrarian biotech investors.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments