Tesla Stock: 8 Reasons To Buy

Sep. 05, 2023 10:17 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)6 Comments
Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Cybertruck production and sales are expected to generate significant revenue, with an order backlog of 1.9 million units.
  • The production of semi-trailer trucks in 2024 could add another $8 billion in annual revenue.
  • Tesla's revenue growth is projected to be high due to increasing EV sales, potential cost reductions in battery technology, and expansion into new markets like autonomous vehicles and battery chargers.
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the market's most controversial companies. As the leading producer of electric vehicles ("EVs"), Tesla remains ahead of the competition in many areas. Although it is highly priced on a price-to-earnings ratio basis, I feel

This article was written by

Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
14.08K Followers
Trained as a scientific programmer, I worked on war game software for NORAD (North American Air Defense) and statistical software for Abbott Labs. For most of my 40-year career developed and sold financial and accounting software. Was principal or founder of 3 small (5-30 employees) software companies. Wrote a book on public pensions and a play that won an award in Writer Digest Magazine's annual writers competition, a contest that draws over 10,000 entries a year. Currently retired.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:51 AM
Analyst
Comments (16.75K)
#9 Optimus

#10 every Tesla will be a rolling SAAS subscription ATM.

#11 We're talking Elon, imagine what other products and services Tesla is working on today that are under wraps.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (11.67K)
8 reasons not to:

E-L-O-N-M-U-S-K.
T
TaylorMill
Today, 10:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (961)
Those 8 reasons are mostly spin. Why do people write articles like this instead of being at least a little pragmatic in what you are willing to pass on?
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (7.88K)
All good points!
Tesla is one of the best opportunities in the mkt!
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (671)
Stainless steel used on cybertruck is a recipe from SpaceX.
s
sr1952
Today, 10:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.43K)
One reason not to buy Tesla. The stock price is incredibly high. This is ignored by the author because his 8 reasons can't possibly justify the price.
