After A 62% Plunge, Enphase Is Looking Like A Top Solar Pick

Sep. 05, 2023 10:22 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)SEDG, TSLA5 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech stocks have recovered, but that has not stopped Enphase from continuing its plunge from all-time highs.
  • For the first time in many years, Enphase missed on consensus estimates and is now guiding for a decline in revenue in the next quarter.
  • The higher interest rate environment and competition from Tesla pose serious challenges for Enphase's growth.
  • I discuss the valuation given that consensus estimates are likely too optimistic.
Rear view of dad holding her little girl in arms and showing at their house with installed solar panels. Alternative energy, saving resources and sustainable lifestyle concept.

Halfpoint

Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) is officially a fallen angel. The company had been one of the strongest secular growth stories in the market and was rewarded with a premium multiple because of that. But the higher interest rate environment has thrown

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.66K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH, SEDG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Australopithecus profile picture
Australopithecus
Today, 11:02 AM
Premium
Comments (121)
As someone who has lived off-grid with solar panels and batteries for fifteen years, may I suggest that roof-top solar, for people already connected to the grid, simply makes no sense? Roof-top solar is more difficult to install, less efficient, often impossible to maintain, and far more expensive per kilowatt hour than, say, 100 acres of solar panels mounted out in the desert. Industrial-size solar installations don't need micro inverters. Could this be the reason ENPH has seen it's share price collapse?
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.17K)
@Australopithecus I think the average homeowner doesn't have 100 acres of land for solar panels
l
lbeachmike
Today, 10:56 AM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
Is Tesla competing by supplying microinverters to non-Tesla panels or only indirectly competing with their sale of Tesla panels? Your mention about Tesla competition is very vague.
k
kurtbro
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (346)
Still too expensive, bubbles stocks need to become cheap before it is time to buy again.
