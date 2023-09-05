Justin Sullivan

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) made new highs after the tech company presented an impressive set of second quarter results in August. Demand for artificial intelligence ("AI") chips is booming, and Nvidia positioned itself well to take advantage of this incremental increase in demand.

While many investors cheered the company's Q2 results and especially the reacceleration of top line growth, I believe the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) launch of its own AI chip later this year is a formidable risk for Nvidia, and I continue to be deeply concerned about Nvidia's unsustainable valuation. While Nvidia deserves credit for a 100% Y/Y increase in revenues in FQ2, Nvidia's shares are priced for absolute perfection, which exposes investors to considerable correction risks!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

My previous rating on shares of Nvidia was a sell at a price of $380. The current price of Nvidia is $485, so Nvidia is trading significantly higher (+28%) than when I recommended to take profits. However, the current run-up in price is driven, in my opinion, largely by excessive exuberance and with a price-to-revenue ratio of 40X. The risk profile is even more unattractive than it was after the report of FQ1 earnings. AMD is also set to launch its own AI chip later this year, leading to increasing competition in the chip market. While bubbles can go on for a while before they implode, I believe valuation concerns as well as doubts about the path of Nvidia's revenue trajectory are justified.

Second quarter results, reacceleration of top line growth, and booming AI chip demand

Nvidia made a strong case for itself when it submitted a blow-out outlook for the second quarter that indicated that the tech firm was on the cusp of seeing massive revenue growth as companies were getting ready to spend big money on the AI revolution. Due to booming AI chip demand, Nvidia reported an 88% Q/Q (101% Y/Y) increase in its top line and disclosed record revenues of $13.5B in FQ2'24. In FQ1'23, Nvidia grew its top line "only" by 19% Q/Q, so Nvidia is seeing a strong re-acceleration of its revenues that is quite significant. At the same time, strong demand for AI chips has allowed Nvidia to expand its gross margin, a key metric for chip companies: in the second fiscal quarter, Nvidia reported a record gross margin exceeding 70%.

Data by YCharts

Google Cloud partnership adds to exuberant investor sentiment

Last week, Nvidia announced a strategic partnership with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) that will see Google adopt Nvidia's generative AI chips for its research teams. The partnership could be a huge boost for both Nvidia (in terms of processor sales) as well as Google which may offer its Cloud corporate clients access to new AI generative products. Google Cloud products use Nvidia's graphics processor units and with many companies developing their own generative AI solutions, Nvidia's leading AI chips offer value for Google's Cloud customers as well. Google is the third-largest Cloud computing service provider with a market share of 11%, after Amazon (AMZN)'s AWS (32% market share) and Microsoft (MSFT)'s Azure (22% market share). By combining forces, Google Cloud can offer its customers market-leading generative AI power while potentially increasing its market share in the Cloud computing market.

AMD's frontal assault on Nvidia's AI chip market leadership

Nvidia is gearing up to launch its new GH200 Grace Hopper AI chip, which is set to have the same GPU as the popular H100 chip, currently the fastest AI chip available. The launch is expected in Q2 of FY 2024. The GH200 promises to deliver "up to 3.5x more memory capacity and 3x more bandwidth (Source)" compared to the current generation and "nearly 500x more memory than the previous generation Nvidia DGX A100 (Source)." The GH200 chip is set to compete against AMD's MI300X AI chip which the company expects to ship to customers later this year.

AMD's Instinct MI300 Series is meant to attack Nvidia's leading status as a go-to AI chip for companies dabbling in generative AI. AMD's MI300 Series is based on AMD's CDNA 3 accelerator architecture and likely going to be a formidable competitor to Nvidia's leading AI chip. At the very least, it will give Nvidia increasing competition for it AI chip product line-up and potentially weigh on the company's revenue growth.

The artificial intelligence chip market is expected to see rapid growth over the next decade as companies across the industry spectrum look to adapt to new technological innovation that promise productivity gains and cost-savings. AI-supported applications help companies to scale their product offerings, but also promise to cut down on customer service costs, as an example. The market size for AI chips is set to increase by a factor of 8.3X by FY 2030, according to projections made by Statista: the market will grow to a market size of $165B by the end of the decade, up from just $20B in FY 2022.

Source: Statista

Nvidia's stock is trading at nose-bleed valuation levels

Nvidia has been highly valued in the last couple of years and the market has been willing to acknowledge Nvidia's AI leadership position. The AI chipmaker clearly has considerable momentum and the market outlook, based off of Statista projections, is favorable. However, the valuation is now more of a concern than last time when I wrote about Nvidia.

Nvidia is now valued at a nose-bleed 16X forward revenues (not earnings). Nvidia is profitable and has considerable gross margin momentum, but even if the company managed to double its revenue base on a full-year basis next year (an optimistic assumption as the projection is for 39% Y/Y growth in FY 2025), then Nvidia would still be valued at 8X forward revenues. AMD, on the other hand, is valued at 6.4X FY 2024 revenues and AMD is only expected to see slightly lower long-term EPS growth.

In fact, the difference between projected long-term EPS growth rates between the two chip companies is quite small: Nvidia is expected to grow its EPS only 8% faster than AMD in the long term. I doubt that this small difference in EPS potential is worth as much as the market currently implies with Nvidia's nose-bleed valuation. Nvidia's shares are now also trading 70% above their 1-year average P/S ratio, indicating overvaluation.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Nvidia

The most obvious risk for Nvidia is a slowdown in its top line and when this happens, investors may be up for a brutal awakening. From a commercial perspective, I also see a contraction in Nvidia's gross margin as a potential risk factor for the valuation.

Additionally, the U.S. is banning the export of high-end artificial intelligence chips (which also have military applications) which could limit Nvidia's international growth potential (as well as AMD's). The U.S. already banned sales of Nvidia's H100 to China and just added a number of Middle Eastern countries to its export ban.

As far as my Nvidia rating is concerned, a strong execution and persistent spending on artificial intelligence capabilities could drive continual top line gains for Nvidia as well as AMD. Also, bubbles can go on much longer than investors think they can, which means a sell rating might mean that investors lose out on the upside.

Final thoughts

Nvidia Corporation reported very strong second-quarter results in August, but I believe that most of the excitement surrounding Nvidia's short-term revenue and gross margin trajectory is more than fully priced into the company's shares.

The Google-Nvidia partnership, which is set to help both companies, added to euphoric investor sentiment surrounding the AI company last week, but a 100% revenue growth run rate is neither realistic nor sustainable. While market projections with regard to AI chip sales favor Nvidia's growth potential, AMD is not sleeping at the wheel and is getting ready to launch its own AI chip this year, which is meant to directly compete with Nvidia's H100 and GH200 chips.

Considering that Nvidia's shares are trading at a nose-bleed 16X sales, 70% above the 1-year average P/S ratio, I can't see how the risk profile is anything but highly skewed to the downside. Therefore, although I was wrong initially on Nvidia, I am issuing a strong sell recommendation as Nvidia's shares are priced for perfection!