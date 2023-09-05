Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock: Priced For Perfection (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 05, 2023 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's shares reached new highs after impressive Q2 results, but the launch of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s AI chip poses a risk to Nvidia's market position.
  • Nvidia's Q2 results showed a significant increase in revenue and gross margin due to booming AI chip demand.
  • Nvidia's partnership with Google Cloud is a positive, but investors are widely exuberant.
  • With shares trading a material 70% premium to the 1-year average P/S ratio, I believe the Nvidia risk profile is highly unattractive.

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) made new highs after the tech company presented an impressive set of second quarter results in August. Demand for artificial intelligence ("AI") chips is booming, and Nvidia positioned itself well to take advantage

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Today, 10:43 AM
The chip "completion" between Nvidia and AMD will only spur the development of more powerful chips. Add to that that Intel is developing its own AI-oriented chip. That chip is rumored to be 3x as efficient as either the NVidia or the AMD chip. Today data centers consume more than 2% of all global electricity (source: The Economist). Efficiency is and will be a big selling point. I own both AMD and Nvidia, for the long haul. I am eyeing Intel.
Today, 10:41 AM
With Nvidia on track to report 5.00 in earnings in Q4 this puts them ahead of 2026 earnings. At an average p/e on a forward basis for Nvidia according to CSI for computer hardware the price to earnings should be 32. At that price I have stock price at 640.00. We will just agree once again to disagree.
Today, 10:38 AM
@AsiaInvestor The risk to NVDA from AMD is nil since NVDA has a head start in AI and has succeeded where AMD has not as yet. You obviously recognize what NVDA has done as your article states. AMD is not a threat, and remember NVDA has guides a $16 Bln Q3. That’s the company staking its credibility on forward guidance.
Today, 11:19 AM
@Hudson Investments Have they secured the capacity to deliver the numbers of units analysts are penciling in?
Today, 10:35 AM
I couldn't disagree more. However, I really appreciate the bear side. Stock is on well it's way to $1000 then it may slow down to 20% like all others.
