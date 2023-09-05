Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Blowout Quarter - But Gravity Always Wins

Sep. 05, 2023 10:38 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)7 Comments
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia has seen a remarkable increase in stock value, with a 627-fold return over the past 19 years.
  • The company is predicted to dominate the digital infrastructure and data center market, with a market cap over $1 trillion.
  • However, the high valuation and unsustainable revenue growth raise concerns, as insiders have been selling shares and the company has filed for a shelf offering.
Interior of big modern server room. 3d rendering illustration

IR_Stone

The rise of the FANGMANTIS stocks has been spectacular to see. To put this into perspective let’s take a quick look at the chart for Nvidia:

The graph is deceptively logarithmic so let’s pull out some mind-boggling return

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
429 Followers

David works in a senior management position within the professional services sector and has extensive experience helping FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 businesses to improve their efficiency, quality and speed of delivery.

Over that same timeframe he has built up and manages an extensive portfolio of stock, bond and derivative positions that has beaten the S&P 500 for the past 5 years. He is a member nominated pension director and has acted in several Trustee positions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (228)
Employees stock window open so they’re selling after earnings I would imaging, but won’t be open much longer.
264
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (620)
With the forty something analyst's that follow the stock like I do the only negative press comes here. All have higher price targets as I do. In Q4 alone I have them earning 5.00 a share which puts them on track ahead of 2026 earnings. Based upon average for p/e of 32 according to CSI for computer hardware I have Nvidia going to 640.00. Further looking at the charts and weekly historical data Nvidia the last three weeks has been rising one percent a week. That means they will be over 500.00 this week.
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Today, 11:06 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (293)
@264 It is indeed a contrarian call
That being said when all of the analysts get bullish, and everybody cannot conceive of anything other than the stock going to the moon, surely that's the sign of a bubble right?
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (20.68K)
When a company stakes its reputation on guidance. You have to believe them.
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Today, 11:05 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (293)
@Hudson Investments Guidance and even hitting guidance doesnt guarantee a smooth ride to get there !
d
duke223
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (442)
With over 10000 stocks in the market, can you name me atleast 10 that have no inside selling? Thanks for your view, but IMHO I think we will see $600's within a year
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Today, 11:04 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (293)
@duke223 There's a difference between insider selling and selling in volume, so I think, that's a factor. From my perspective it's the combination of significant volume insider selling and the shelf offering that suggest to me it's over-priced at today's levels
