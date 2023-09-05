Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Singapore Narrowly Averts Recession In First Half Of 2023

Sep. 05, 2023 10:12 AM ETEWS
Summary

  • Singapore's Q2 GDP estimate for 2023 was revised down to 0.5% yoy compared with the advance estimate of 0.7% yoy.
  • The service sector economy is expected to be more resilient, boosted by the continued recovery of international tourism travel in the APAC region.
  • According to the July S&P Global Singapore PMI survey, the rate of input cost inflation was unchanged from June, as higher purchase cost inflation due to rising raw materials, transport and finance fees, offset a slowdown in wage inflation.

Singapore skyline at night

leungchopan/iStock via Getty Images

Singapore's second quarter GDP estimate for 2023 was revised down to 0.5% year-on-year (y/y) compared with the advance estimate of 0.7% y/y. Economic growth momentum in 2023 year-to-date has slowed significantly compared with annual GDP growth of 3.6% in 2022. A key factor

