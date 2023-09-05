AMD: Generative AI Growth Doesn't Only Belong To Nvidia

AMD,AI, Generative AI David Becker

A few weeks back, I wrote an article on Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) explaining the growth in GPU and overall generative artificial intelligence ("AI") industry. The impressive Q2 performance of Nvidia Corporation has raised questions about whether Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) can also achieve higher growth in its revenues, especially with its upcoming GPUs for artificial intelligence entering the market later this year. As the generative AI industry is expected to expand rapidly in the coming decade, AMD has the potential to increase its Total Addressable Market (TAM) and capture a substantial share of this burgeoning market.

In this article, I am going to delve deeper into AMD capabilities and explain why the next generation of AI growth doesn’t belong to NVDA only, and how AMD getting ready to grab a sizable portion of the pie. Let’s dig deeper into AMD capabilities and its recent performance:

1) Data Center Guidance: AMD's data center guidance for the upcoming quarter is setting a high bar, with an estimated 35% increase in revenue. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to anticipated sales of MI300A processors into the El Capitan supercomputer, totaling around $250 million, and an additional $100 million from MI300X. The latter is particularly interesting, as it is expected to mainly benefit Microsoft, with potential contributions from Google towards the end of the year. This indicates a robust uptick in server CPU sales, estimated to rise by approximately 40% compared to the previous quarter. This growth is grounded in the strong demand experienced in CQ3 and CQ4, with the added boost of increased average selling prices (ASP) due to a shift towards Genoa processors.

2) Data Center Revenue and Share: While the data center revenue aligns with guidance, it's important to note that server CPU unit sales may have experienced a slight dip during the quarter. However, this dip is counterbalanced by the fact that ASP increased Q/Q. This suggests that AMD may have conceded a marginal amount of market share in terms of unit sales. The dip in share is attributed to issues with Genoa processors, which were resolved later in the quarter. Fortunately, strong gaming revenue, particularly from Microsoft and Sony console sales, mitigated the loss in data center share. Consequently, the gross margin remained closely in line with guidance, showing a minor deviation of about 30 basis points.

3) Stock Buyback: An interesting departure from AMD's previous practices is the decision not to repurchase any of its own stock during the quarter. This deviation is explained by timing issues, likely associated with the stock's performance and the broader market conditions. It's important to acknowledge that the stock experienced a significant rally following the last earnings call, which potentially made stock repurchases less appealing during this period.

4) AI Roadmap and Data Center Growth: AMD's confidence in its AI roadmap is notable, particularly its strong customer interest in the MI300X processor. The fact that multiple customers are eager to deploy this technology as soon as possible bodes well for AMD's data center segment. This confidence, coupled with a clear line of sight into server CPU and GPU sales, is expected to drive continuous quarter-over-quarter growth in the data center sector throughout CQ1 and beyond 2024. The estimated street forecast Q2 2023 data center revenue is substantial, hovering around the $2.3-2.5 billion mark, excluding the sizable El Capitan supercomputer shipments.

5) MI300X Revenue Potential: Although the revenue estimate for MI300X in 2024 stands at $1.9 billion, it's essential to recognize the latent potential for even higher earnings. Anticipated demand for 300-400k+ GPU units, especially with established partnerships like META and Amazon gearing up to initiate shipments in early 2024, is a significant driver. Even if AMD opts to provide discounts compared to its formidable competitor Nvidia, this has the potential to substantially augment revenue. Importantly, AMD has reaffirmed that this product line will bolster corporate margins.

6) AI Impact on PC TAM: Like Intel (INTC), AMD exhibits optimism regarding the transformative impact of AI on the Total Addressable Market for personal computers (PCs). Innovations such as Microsoft Copilot and others are poised to elevate the need for enhanced on-chip AI capabilities within PCs. While AMD hasn't offered a precise TAM forecast for PCs, its optimism regarding this growth potential is palpable.

Recent Performance and guidance:

In the wake of AMD's recent performance and guidance, it's apparent that the company experienced a slight downtick in its data center segment. However, the overall outlook provided by the company was better than what many investors had feared. There are several key takeaways from this situation.

1) Balanced Guidance: Despite the dip in the data center segment, AMD's guidance managed to strike a balanced note. This means that while there may have been some challenges, the company's overall outlook remains positive. This is crucial in reassuring investors and maintaining their confidence.

2) MI300X and AI Strategy: AMD's commentary regarding the timing of the MI300X release and its broader AI strategy into 2024 appears to have resonated well with investors. The mention of these strategic initiatives "hitting the right buttons" suggests that the company is aligning itself effectively with market demands and trends, particularly in the AI space.

3) Complex Narrative: It's acknowledged that AMD's story is somewhat more intricate when compared to other high-multiple companies like Nvidia. This complexity may present challenges in communicating the company's value proposition to investors, but it also speaks to the depth and breadth of AMD's opportunities in the AI sector.

4) Expansive AI Opportunity: AMD is also poised to capitalize on the substantial AI opportunity. The fact that major U.S. cloud suppliers are eager to acquire AMD's products as soon as possible underscores the company's potential in this burgeoning field. Additionally, AMD's rapidly expanding product portfolio, which spans from data centers to the edge, reinforces its position in the market.

5) Future Growth Potential: Despite the complexity and competition, AMD has significant growth potential. The impending release of MI300X later in the year and cloud customers validating the return on investment (ROI) for their AI initiatives are expected to be catalysts for this growth.

Semiconductor Competitive Landscape and Implications of AI Growth

As we delve into the ever-evolving world of semiconductors, it becomes clear that the growth of AI (Artificial Intelligence) holds immense significance. Recently, a forecast predicting a staggering 50% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for AI semiconductors coupled with the expectation of a $150 billion Total Addressable Market by 2027 has sent ripples through the industry. While these projections undoubtedly carry a positive undertone, it's crucial to dissect their implications for key players like Nvidia and Intel.

Bright Prospects for Nvidia:

The envisioned 50% CAGR for AI semiconductors and the substantial TAM outlook unquestionably cast a favorable light on Nvidia. NVDA's stronghold in AI-related technologies, particularly its GPUs, positions it as a frontrunner to seize the benefits of this anticipated growth.

However, we must acknowledge that these rosy expectations may already be baked into NVDA's stock valuation. Consequently, the market response to this news might not be as pronounced, given that it aligns with existing investor anticipation.

Intel's Complex Landscape:

Positive Momentum in AI-Driven PC Growth : One notable positive facet for Intel is the prospect of AI driving growth in the Personal Computer TAM. This implies that AI-related advancements are set to stimulate demand for Intel's PC-focused products, a critical segment of its business.

: One notable positive facet for Intel is the prospect of AI driving growth in the Personal Computer TAM. This implies that AI-related advancements are set to stimulate demand for Intel's PC-focused products, a critical segment of its business. Challenges in the Server Segment : On the flip side, the server segment tells a different story. The notable growth anticipated in the second half (2H) of the year for AMD, particularly in server CPU sales, poses a considerable challenge for Intel. INTC, which had maintained a substantial share of the server CPU market, now faces intensified competition.

: On the flip side, the server segment tells a different story. The notable growth anticipated in the second half (2H) of the year for AMD, particularly in server CPU sales, poses a considerable challenge for Intel. INTC, which had maintained a substantial share of the server CPU market, now faces intensified competition. Intel's AI Roadmap Under Scrutiny: An essential aspect underlining this scenario is Intel's perceived vulnerability in its AI roadmap. The Gaudi product line, with a "pipeline" amounting to approximately $1 billion (rather than a confirmed backlog of orders), highlights potential shortcomings. This raises the imperative for Intel to bolster its AI semiconductor offerings, especially when juxtaposed with the apparent enthusiasm surrounding AMD's position and the customer interest surrounding the MI300X.

Valuation:

By applying a ~22X multiple and using Sum-of-the-Parts ("SOTP") valuation, this stock should trade around $160. (Providing investors ~50% upside from current trading price). I am using a conservative multiple of 22X for valuation purposes. This is relatively lower compared to the historical trading range of the stock over the past 5 years, where the median P/E (Price-to-Earnings) ratio has been around 24-28X. Despite being on the lower end of historical valuations, I believe this lower multiple is justified due to anticipation that the market will begin compressing the multiple. This expectation is based on the substantial increase in earnings I foresee in the upcoming quarters.

Details on this valuation along with AMD business segment revenues and their contribution in overall AMD business is as below.

AMD Business Segments (FY 2025) Client Data Center Gaming Embedded Segment Revenue 6,077 15,931 5,419 6,722 OPM 24% 36% 22% 38% Operating Income 1,459 5,382 1,192 2,554 OIE (16) (34) (14) (16) Pre Tax Income 1,443 5,348 1,178 2,538 Effective Tax Rate 10% 10% 10% 10% Net Income 1,298 4,813 1,060 2,285 Average Share Outstanding(MM) 1630 1630 1630 1630 EPS 0.80 2.95 0.65 1.40 Multiple 22 28 32 28 Price Target Contribution 18 83 21 39 Total Price Target 160 Click to enlarge

Chart made by author using SOTP Valuation

Conclusion:

The semiconductor landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by AI's exponential growth. While Nvidia stands poised to reap rewards from its AI expertise, Intel must navigate through a complex terrain. The prospects of AI-driven PC growth are heartening, but challenges in the server segment and AI roadmap enhancements loom large. As the industry continues to evolve, the path forward for these semiconductor giants remains intricate, marked by both opportunities and obstacles.

In summary, AMD's ability to navigate challenges, its alignment with AI trends, and the promising future it envisions. Despite the complexities in its narrative, the company's expansive AI opportunity and product portfolio position it favorably for future growth.

Risk Statement:

I employ a Next Twelve Months (NTM) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) methodology in our valuation of AMD through a Sum-of-the-Parts approach. This AMD assessment comes with potential upsides, such as surpassing expectations in cloud and data center server adoption and achieving stronger traction in the AI sector. Conversely, there are downside risks, including the possibility of margin erosion due to intense price competition from Intel and challenges in efficiently transitioning production to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) within the expected timeframe.