Nvidia Stock: It's Priced In

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.31K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock has performed exceptionally well in 2023, up 244% year-to-date.
  • The company beat expectations in its second quarter earnings release, but its stock now trades at a nosebleed valuation of 37 times sales.
  • Competition is emerging in the AI chip market, which could impact Nvidia's dominance and potentially make the stock even more expensive.
  • Nevertheless, CEO Jensen Huang is very good at capitalizing on tech trends, and could pull off another miracle in the future.
  • In this article, I explain why my position on Nvidia is more favorable than it was at the time my last article about it came out (though I maintain my "hold" rating).

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been 2023's "stock of the year" in many ways. Up 244% year-to-date, it has been a massive outperformer. Last week, investors got a treat when NVDA put

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
duke223
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (442)
If you use FOWARD revenue & earnings which perhaps most analysts & investors do instead of trailing, then this stock with it's forward growth can be considered cheap.
