Investment Thesis

Nagarro (OTCPK:NGRRF) is a company that, despite not undergoing fundamental changes in its business, has faced significant challenges over the past year, experiencing a 65% decline from its all-time highs achieved at the end of 2021.

While certain factors have contributed to the company's performance during this period, it is my belief that these issues are of a temporary nature, potentially indicative of market inefficiency. Given Nagarro's status as a small and relatively unknown company, such occurrences would not be unusual. In this analysis, we will delve into the company's potential and explore the underlying factors contributing to its challenging performance this year.

Business Overview

Nagarro is a company that offers digital engineering and technology solutions to over 1,000 clients in 63 countries. In an era where businesses are actively transitioning from outdated IT systems to cloud-based solutions, integrating AI into their operations, and enhancing productivity through data analysis, there exists a constant demand for services in this sector. This transformation not only results in cost savings for companies but also significantly improves their operational efficiency. It is within this context that digital transformation companies like Nagarro play a pivotal role in driving business development.

While digital engineering companies like Nagarro and digital consultancies like Accenture play distinct but complementary roles in the digital transformation landscape, what sets Nagarro apart in the industry is its ability to deliver high added value solutions.

Here's how consulting firms differ and the added value each brings:

Digital Engineering Company: Nagarro's value lies in its technical expertise and ability to build highly specialized solutions. It's the go-to when clients need detailed software development or technology innovation. Nagarro adds value by turning technical possibilities in custom solutions.

Digital Consultancy: Accenture's strength is in guiding clients through comprehensive digital transformations. It adds value by helping clients navigate the entire journey, from strategy development to execution, ensuring that digital initiatives align with business goals.

In practice, many digital transformation projects involve collaboration between digital engineering firms and consultancies. The engineering company can develop the custom software, while the consultancy provides strategic direction and ensures that the technology aligns with the broader business strategy.

Industry Outlook

As we have observed in the business model, the digital transformation of companies has become imperative for adaptation and advancement, allowing them to take leadership positions within their respective sectors. Consequently, the industry anticipates substantial global growth in the coming years, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) ranging from 15% to 20% over the next decade.

Even Nagarro itself estimates that by 2024, the market for digital transformation services could reach approximately $550 billion. This is a significant increase compared to the €850 million in revenue generated during FY2022, providing us with a clear perspective on the growth opportunities that lie ahead.

Market sizes and growth rates may vary among different sources, but they all align in the same direction: Digital transformation is an imperative, and there is still considerable room for growth.

Acquisitions

Another notable characteristic of this sector is its fragmentation, meaning that there isn't a dominant competitor with a significant market share. This presents a valuable opportunity for growth through small-scale acquisitions, given the abundance of smaller competitors.

Nagarro's own journey reflects this growth pattern, which encompasses both organic expansion due to high demand and strategic acquisitions. In total, Nagarro has acquired 18 companies, thereby gaining access to new regions, expanding its client base, acquiring fresh technological capabilities, and recruiting new specialists.

The latest addition is MBIS, a Turkish SAP Gold Partner company. This acquisition bolsters Nagarro's SAP services and grants access to clients in the Turkish market. MBIS boasts a workforce of 450 employees and recorded €21 million in revenue in 2022. While this may not represent a substantial increase in sales, it does provide strategic advantages. It facilitates the integration of the newly acquired company, fosters synergies with Nagarro's existing capabilities, and, importantly, helps establish a reputation in other countries.

Demand Shouldn't End Here

As expected considering the industry background, revenues per share have demonstrated impressive growth, achieving a remarkable 29% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. During this period, EBITDA surged by 54%, while Free Cash Flow experienced an almost explosive 85% increase.

This growth, although remarkable, has shown signs of slowing down in recent quarters. As depicted in the following chart, the growth rate has significantly declined in 2023, and year-over-year (YoY) growth has struggled to exceed double digits.

This deceleration can be attributed to two primary factors:

The 2022 comparable base is very strong and hard to beat. The 8% growth it had in Q2 2023 is measured against a comparable base of 65% growth in Q2 2022. Demand is indeed falling, at least temporarily. The rise in interest rates in turn brings an increase in the indebtedness of companies and this, added to the fear of recession, means that companies are pausing digital transformation projects to use their capital in a more conservative way.

The key term to emphasize here is 'pause.' It's important to note that demand is not vanishing but is rather constrained. As soon as these transient concerns subside, demand is expected to return with the same vigor seen in previous years. As our analysis has highlighted, there is still significant ground to cover in terms of digitization. Therefore, pent-up demand is poised to drive explosive revenue growth once again, particularly with the upcoming advantage of a more favorable comparable base.

Management Team

The board of directors seems to me something that should be analyzed in any thesis and in the case of Nagarro I have to say that the board of directors has played a fundamental role in the growth and success of the company.

Corporate Culture

Nagarro is a company with a very horizontal and little hierarchical structure. This is one of the bases of their business culture, where small work teams acquire great responsibility and project managers become CEO of their project.

This is why the company does not have a central headquarters, despite having locations in 34 countries and employing over 10,000 people to serve clients in local markets. Instead, the company prefers to work with teams of engineers from around the world through the home office.

These two factors, although it seems irrelevant, can be a fundamental role for a qualified engineer to prefer to join Nagarro over a competitor, which is important because as it is such a demanded sector, the supply of engineers is limited and companies have to fight amongst themselves to hire and keep the most talent on their roster.

Skin in the Game

Manas Fuloria: Manas has been the CEO since the Nagarro IPO in 2020, or as he prefers to call his position: Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization. Previously, Manas was also on the Allgeier (the parent company from which Nagarro spun off) board of directors from 2013 to 2020, so he has been with the company for several years and has experience.

Manas owns 5.7% of Nagarro shares with his annual salary of only 330,000 euros with other compensations besides base salary already included. This is rare considering that the average salary of CEOs in companies of similar size is $1.5M per year, but it shows us the commitment that Manas has in Nagarro and how little money guides his interests.

Vikram Sehgal: Along with Manas, Vikram is the other founder of Nagarro and currently is responsible for company operations (the equivalent of a COO), although like Manas, he prefers to carry the title of Custodian of Operational Excellence in the Organization.

He has been in an operational role at Nagarro for over 20 years and owns 6% of Nagarro's shares, which represents €65M against his annual salary of just 332,000 euros.

In summary, the leadership team at Nagarro, marked by its unique corporate culture and steadfast commitment to the company's success, plays a pivotal role in driving Nagarro's growth and competitiveness in the digital transformation industry. Their substantial ownership stakes underscore their dedication and align their interests with those of Nagarro's stakeholders.

The WirtschaftsWoche Short Report

Before discussing whether the company is cheap or expensive, I would first like to talk about the skeleton in the closet.

Last February, the journalist Melanie Bergermann in the WirtschaftsWoche magazine launched an article mentioning 8 red flags of Nagarro, accusing the company of being a fraud. This caused the shares to fall almost 11% on the day of its publication and subsequently began a bearish attack by numerous investment funds that to date continue to increase their short positions.

Below I will briefly mention the 8 points of the short report and comment my opinion behind each point, based on the evidence I could find.

1- Departures of the main shareholders: As we could see before, Nagarro comes from a spin-off process, which usually produces forced sales or sales of managers who were not interested in being part of the new project, however, the CEO and COO continue to have a significant portion of Nagarro's shares.

As we could see before, Nagarro comes from a spin-off process, which usually produces forced sales or sales of managers who were not interested in being part of the new project, however, the CEO and COO continue to have a significant portion of Nagarro's shares. 2- Unconventional management structure: Yes. Nagarro has a horizontal and decentralized structure, but I don't understand why this would be a negative aspect.

Yes. Nagarro has a horizontal and decentralized structure, but I don't understand why this would be a negative aspect. 3- They bill less per employee than their competitors: This is a valid point, although there is a possible explanation and that is that Nagarro has lower salary expenses since most of its engineers are based in low-wage countries like India. This means that Nagarro obtains 78% of its income in Euros and Dollars but its costs are in Rupees. Their clients know this and that is why they are not willing to pay the same as they would pay, for example, Endava, which has a large part of its staff paid in sterling pounds in the United Kingdom. Although this is just an assumption, it seems to me that it is part of the answer to this difference in income per employee.

4- There are offices where the phone is not answered, casting doubt on the existence of such offices in Nagarro: Most of Nagarro's workers work through home office and Nagarro's services are not requested by phone, but by invoice or by direct business contact they have. Even so, Manas commented in a recent interview that they would seek to resolve this point to remove concerns.

Most of Nagarro's workers work through home office and Nagarro's services are not requested by phone, but by invoice or by direct business contact they have. Even so, Manas commented in a recent interview that they would seek to resolve this point to remove concerns. 5- Sales up but cash flow down: In this sector, working capital is required to grow, which hinders free cash flow. As Nagarro consolidates and grows less, working capital needs will be released and free cash flow will increase. In fact, it is already happening in these quarters, the company grows less and consequently less working capital is used and the Free Cash Flow increases. It's counterintuitive, but it's how the business model works.

In this sector, working capital is required to grow, which hinders free cash flow. As Nagarro consolidates and grows less, working capital needs will be released and free cash flow will increase. In fact, it is already happening in these quarters, the company grows less and consequently less working capital is used and the Free Cash Flow increases. It's counterintuitive, but it's how the business model works. 6- Accounting modified due to billing policy changes: The change that the journalist mentions is that now the contracts assets are accounted for as trade receivables

Contract asset: An entity's right to consideration in exchange for goods or services that the entity has transferred to a customer when that right is conditioned on something other than the passage of time. This change was announced by Nagarro in the 3Q2022 report, but if we look at EPAM's 10-K we can see that this industry-leading company also accounts for this in the same way. So you could say that this is common in the industry and does not necessarily imply a risk. Also, if we look at the evolution of revenue and receivables, we can see that there is no worrying difference. Revenue and Receivables (Author's Representation)

7- Increase in accounts receivable: Being a fast-growing company, it is to be expected that accounts receivable will increase a lot. Even more considering that part of the income comes from public sector clients. However, if we compare this increase with that of its peers we can see that there is no significant difference.

Being a fast-growing company, it is to be expected that accounts receivable will increase a lot. Even more considering that part of the income comes from public sector clients. However, if we compare this increase with that of its peers we can see that there is no significant difference. 8- They do not have a trusted auditor: Lohr & Company has been the auditor for Nagarro and Allgeier since 2003 and Nagarro decided to keep the same auditor after the spin-off. However, Nagarro recently decided to change to a Big 4 auditor, so this point is already resolved.

I think that most of the points of the short report are easily debatable and none of them represent a real concern, so I will proceed with the valuation.

Valuation

As previously mentioned, following the release of a short report and subsequent guidance adjustments, the company has experienced a substantial decline in its valuation. Presently, it is trading at approximately 13 times the last twelve months P/FCF and slightly below 11 times LTM EV/EBITDA.

This alone already gives us an idea of ​​how cheap it can currently be, but to be more precise I will make a valuation in which I will take into account an FY2023 where the company has zero growth and then it will grow 15% CAGR, which would be similar to what the industry is expected to grow.

I will consider an EBITDA margin of 12% (vs. 17% in 2022) and an FCF margin of 9%. Both in line with the historical margins. Lastly, I will value the company by applying a multiple of 12x EV/EBITDA and 15x EV/FCF, since despite growing a lot, I don't believe that the company have enough competitive advantages to justify a higher multiple of, for example, 20x FCF.

These are conservative assumptions, and even with this conservative estimate, it appears that there is potential for a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 5 years if purchased at the current price of approximately €70 or €75 on the German stock exchange (the current price on the OTC Market is $80 USD). This suggests a potentially favorable investment opportunity, especially if the company's growth trajectory exceeds these conservative projections.

Risks

Although Nagarro is a great company, there are still some risks we could discuss.

Technological Changes: Nagarro operates in the digital transformation and technology services industry, which is subject to rapid technological changes and evolving market trends. Dependence on this industry makes the company vulnerable to shifts in demand and changes in client preferences.

Competition: The digital transformation industry is highly competitive, with numerous global and niche players. Intense competition could lead to pricing pressures and limit Nagarro's ability to secure and retain clients and qualified talent.

Integration Challenges: As mentioned before, the company's growth strategy includes acquisitions. Successfully integrating acquired companies can be challenging, and any missteps in integration could impact performance, especially if the board decides to make a very large acquisition. It does not seem that it will be the case, given the quality directive of the company, but it is a risk to bear in mind.

Final Thoughts

Nagarro is at its lowest valuation in recent years. While it's true that growth will slow down, the increasing need for digitalization will likely drive its resurgence. This, in turn, could benefit players like Nagarro, enabling them to return to the impressive growth they experienced in previous years.

The short report seems to lack a thorough analysis of the business model and industry, so I don't believe it provides a compelling reason to dismiss the company. Moreover, I believe Nagarro is far from being involved in any fraudulent activities, as the report has suggested.

