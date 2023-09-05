Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: A Strong Buy Supported By Fundamental And Technical Strength

Sep. 05, 2023 10:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)2 Comments
Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 2023 results showed strong revenue growth, despite a dip in operating income and average selling prices.
  • The company's diversification into the Energy and Services sectors contributes to its robust performance.
  • Tesla stock has displayed bullish patterns, and the recent pullback is seen as a good entry point for long-term investors.

Tesla"s Stock Drops Sharply After It Was Not Added To S&P Index

Spencer Platt

The recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) quarterly results offer an optimistic view of the company's financial health and prospects. Despite some challenges, such as a slight dip in operating income and a decrease in average selling prices for

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
1.42K Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

l
lappygums
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (1.8K)
does anyone have any idea of the impact of CT? how will it play to margins, and revenue figures? will FSD be available on those models as well?
We seem to be trading on the hype of CT- i just don't see anyone putting out figures or expectations.
Long TSLA
J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (671)
If you bought and held since 2019 up 3,400 percent. How did the traders that jump in and out do? Buy and hold, Tesla needs more vehicles sending videos to the Neural Net. “All net baby”. That is where the profits are.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.