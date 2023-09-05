Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: I Am Increasingly Bullish On This Company (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 05, 2023 11:29 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AAPL, VMW
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom Inc.'s Q3 results beat expectations, showing positive growth driven by AI exposure and infrastructure spending by hyperscalers.
  • The company's margin profile remains strong, with impressive cost flexibility and resilient semiconductor and software segments.
  • The pending acquisition of VMware and the Apple licensing deal further improve Broadcom's risk-reward profile, allowing for a higher valuation multiple.
  • The impact of AI and the company's improved resilience lead to an improved medium-term growth projection.
  • While the balance sheet is far from pretty, Broadcom's cash generation ability partly offsets this risk. I view the debt load as manageable.

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I upgrade my rating on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a Hold to a Buy following its fiscal Q3 results, which beat the consensus and showed that Broadcom is able to keep reporting

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.31K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent research analyst (of equities and market developments) focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. Articles and analyses will be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Built upon his professional experience and personal interests, the primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staples.The goal of the articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.