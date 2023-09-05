Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Favoring Short-Term Bonds Long Term

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • We up short-term sovereign bonds on attractive yields and downgrade credit in the long run. We stay cautious on long-term bonds even with the surge in yields.
  • U.S. stocks recovered last week as 10-year yields slid from 16-year highs. Jobs data showed a normalizing labor market. We see demographics starting to bite.
  • China data this week will help gauge fading economic momentum. We see weak consumer and export demand leading to growth below the pre-Covid trend.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

Transcript

Government bond yields have surged this year, with long-term U.S. yields hitting 16-year highs in August.

We think short-term government bonds now appeal more to us than investment grade credit over the long run. Yet, we still see





Jean Boivin, PhD
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (10.33K)
For consideration by pre-retirees or retirees out here. Is future inflation (or stagflation) a concern for the fixed-income side of your portfolio?

Note in a table in the article, BR favors over-weighting inflation-linked bonds.

For additional background, see: "Looking for a Guaranteed 4% Portfolio Return? Try a TIPS Ladder."

www.thinkadvisor.com/...

Current 'real' bond yields, (i.e. the yield on TIPS) are positive across the entire span of maturities. That means any investor who wants it can get a guaranteed return in excess of inflation over any term ---up to 30 years.

www.bloomberg.com/...

Note: In the Thinkadvisor.com TIPS article linked above, the expert offers a reasonable suggestion for the percentage (%) of our fixed income to allocate to TIPS (e.g. 25%). There is however not a textbook answer to the question of "how much in TIPS?"

Rule of thumb: The more your future spending would be diminished by inflation's effect on the income from your bonds, the more you may choose to allocate to TIPS.

Does building your own TIPS ladder sound like a lot of work and hassle? A few ETFs can be used in combination to help match your investment horizons. For your due diligence...

Intermediate duration: SCHP (6.7 yrs)
www.schwabassetmanagement.com/...

Long duration: LTPZ (19.45 yrs)
www.pimco.com/...
n
nevio skull
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (52)
I agree, especially on higher longer inflation. Nearly $90 Brent hasn't even started working though the systems
