Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is a mid-cap REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of net leased industrial properties in the primary markets of Los Angeles and San Diego. It was founded in 2001 and is a component of the S&P 400. REXR has a market cap of $11.34 billion, and after Prologis (PLD), with its' market cap of $115.1 billion, it is the second largest US industrial REIT. Prologis has a presence in 19 countries; Rexford is narrowly focused on Southern California and more specifically on infill (urban) properties in submarkets where there is little available land to develop. Southern California is the nation's largest industrial market and has the lowest vacancy rate. Rexford's portfolio consists of both light manufacturing and warehouse/distribution buildings. This is a relatively high growth company - in 2022 it acquired 61 properties for an aggregate purchase price of $2.4 billion (2022 Annual Report). So far in 2023, it has acquired another $845 million in industrial buildings with 2,001,751 square feet (Q2 2023 Report). The current share price is $53.49, but the peak price was $81.11 in December 2021, a decline of 34.0%, as shown below.

Share Price History (Seeking Alpha)

The buildings owned by Rexford often serve the trade for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and most of the properties are within a one to two hour drive of these, see below. Los Angeles and Long Beach are the #1 and #2 ports in the US in annual container value, and are the U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade. Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and Los Angeles $294 billion. Rexford buildings also serve internet sales companies and local manufacturers in the region. Standard & Poor's rates the company BBB+, while Moody's rates it Baa2. This can be translated as "medium investment grade."

Rexford Property Locations (2022 Annual Report)

The Current Property Portfolio

Rexford owned 365 properties with approximately 44.2 million rentable square feet as of the end of the second quarter 2023, an increase of 4.2% over year end 2022, per the Q2 Report. The overall occupancy rate as of the second quarter 2023, was 94.0%, while as of year-end 2022 was 94.6%. Occupancy at the end of 2021 was 96.3%, so there is a gradual trend upward in vacancies. Note, though, that these numbers include vacancy from newly acquired empty buildings in the process of being leased up. About 56.3% of Rexford's buildings are located in Los Angeles County. Another 19.0% are located in the Inland Empire (Riverside County, generally). Rexford's properties range in size from 11,987 square feet in Van Nuys to 1,140,000 square feet in Ontario, California. Visually, I believe most buildings appear to be built post 1990, with a few from the 1940s or 1950s. The vast majority are concrete tilt-up in construction, with clear ceiling heights of 20 feet or higher, and multiple loading docks and overhead doors. A few of the oldest buildings are masonry/brick. Although most are multi-tenant buildings, a few are a single-tenant. The current consolidated portfolio is below:

Rexford Q2 2023 Report Current Occupancy Rates (Rexford Q2 2023 Report)

Rexford's top 20 tenants occupy a total of 7.1 million square feet, about 16.0% of Rexford's total portfolio. There are currently 1,597 building leases and 26 ground leases. We do not have information on the balance of tenants occupying the space, and I would think many of these would be non-credit tenants, whether local or regional.

Rexford 2022 Annual Report

I checked on the credit ratings of these top tenants. Some of these are privately held, but FedEx and L3 Technologies are rated BBB by Standard & Poor's, see S&P. These ratings are lower to medium investment grade, as outlined in the chart below. Zenith Energy does not appear to have a current rating, nor does Tireco. Cubic Corporation appears to be rated by Fitch as B, or highly speculative.

Standard & Poor's, author

The average building rent as of the second quarter was $13.92 per square foot, which is considered below market and new leases are being signed at an average of $20.56 per SF. So there is built-in upside for Rexford as leases roll over.

Average Rents and Rollovers (Rexford Q2 2023 Report)

Notes on Lease Structure and Expirations

Many of the leases are triple net, in which the tenant pays for all costs associated with the property including taxes, insurance, and common area maintenance (CAM) if any. Structural reserve in this type of lease may be paid by either the landlord or the tenant. Another lease structure is industrial gross in which the tenant pays for separately metered electric and the landlord pays all other costs (i.e. taxes and insurance). The trend, though, is generally towards triple net leases. Rexford's recent conference call indicated that the standard base lease term is five years, with one month free, with an annual escalation averaging 3.5%. This is up from the standard 3.0%.

Rexford's retention rate for tenants varies by quarter but is generally 70-84%, rather high, so there is relatively little turnover risk, see Q2 report.

Lease Expirations by Year (Q2 2023 Report)

At lease expiration, tenants can renew their lease or depart. The typical lease term for industrial properties is 5 years in Southern California markets. In my real estate experience I have found that most triple net industrial leases offer at least one renewal option, often another five years in length, and usually at a pre-negotiated rate. This rate is higher than the base lease, but likely favorable compared to the current market price. The probability of a tenant staying in place is usually high, due to relocation costs and other factors.

The Market is Changing

According to CBRE's Second Quarter Los Angeles Industrial Market Report, industrial rental rates have held steady, but:

"With imports from China down 20.8% YoY and shipping costs on the rise, speculative demand for import-related warehousing decreased when paired with concern surrounding a looming recession. The industrial market reported increased total vacancy QoQ from 1.3% to 1.5% and…Central LA reported the highest vacancy rate of 1.9%. The Greater San Fernando Valley and Mid Counties both reported the lowest vacancy at 1.0%... High asking rents and increased operating expenses are pricing out smaller, and some mid-sized, firms as the market enters a period of price uncertainty and rediscovery. The average asking lease rate for Greater Los Angeles was flat at $1.69 per SF per month ($20.28 per year), after eleven straight increases that set new records in base rent pricing…Rising marketed sublease space and increased vacancies support downward pressure on asking lease rates, allowing tenants a wider array of space options. The new construction pipeline totals over 8.74M sq. ft."

CBRE LA Industrial Market Stats (CBRE Quarterly Report)

According to Cushman & Wakefield the national vacancy rate is 4.1%. Vacancies are slowly rising as the Fed raises rates. New industrial supply continues to be delivered nationally at a rapid pace, with 139.5 million SF of new developments completed throughout the second quarter. At 4.1%, the national vacancy rate remains 110 bps below the 10-year historical average of 5.2%. Per Cushman: "All things considered, the U.S. industrial market is still historically tight, with vacancy well below pre-pandemic levels." The Southern California market is even tighter, but I believe it is starting to loosen.

Editing the Portfolio in a Rising Cap Rate Environment

The Federal Reserve's continued interest rate hikes have begun to have some impact on the commercial real estate market. It is experiencing a slight shift in cap rates after being relatively unchanged for several quarters. Avison Young reported First Quarter 2023 industrial cap rates as 5.93% nationally, up about 30 basis points from last quarter. Cap rates for the Los Angeles area were reported to be lower at 5.1%, also up 30 basis points. Of course, as cap rates rise, property values decline. This shift is creating more realistic pricing, and making opportunities for all cash buyers to pick up discounted properties, without relying on debt at higher rates. This scenario would apply to Rexford. The company has a low level of debt at 14.8% of its market cap and it prefers to raise funds for acquisitions through issuing shares. Rexford has been buying and selling in this environment and new acquisitions have a yield or cap rate averaging 6.8%, well above the Los Angeles area average, see below.

Rexford Investor Presentation

Share Valuation

Although I am partial to discounted cash flows to value shares, the market approach for REITs is Price/Funds From Operations (FFO). FFO is essentially the REIT cash flow and Rexford publishes this metric in its annual and quarterly reports. Adjusted FFO is also a useful cross-check if it is reported. In the second quarter 2023, the company's FFO outlook for the year was revised to $2.13 to $2.16 per share.

Rexford's current share price is $53.49, which at a projected FFO of $2.15 is equal to a price/FFO multiple of 24.9, on the high side compared to some other industrial REITS. For the sake of valuation, let's look at the Price/FFO multiple of various other industrial REITs. I have excluded storage facility REITs from the analysis as they are a different breed. Below is a list of price to FFO multiples for 10 different publicly listed retail REITs of various market caps. If we exclude Rexford, the average for this group was 19.70. If we exclude the high and low numbers as outliers, the average is 19.62, so a similar number. We can say that Rexford should have a price multiple above the average since it is growing quickly. Let's use a number of 21. At this level Rexford shares should be priced at $45.00, so currently shares are commanding a premium of 24.0%. If we increase the Price/FFO multiple further to recognize Rexford's market with the lowest industrial vacancy in the country, shares would be 22 x $2.15 = $47.30, so still overvalued by 13.0%-15.0% in my opinion. Of course, I believe this kind of valuation is an "art" and imprecise, but it is definitely a sign post.

Industrial REIT 2023 Price/FFO (Author calculated)

Notes on the Dividend

Rexford recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.38 from $0.315, an increase of 20.6% (see announcement). The company has paid a dividend since 2014. The current dividend yield is 2.84%, which is not terribly exciting in a world where money market funds earn 5.25%. That said, the dividend is within the normal range for industrial REITs, and if you are in the stock you have to hope for substantial dividend growth exceeding CPI. Although there was a large increase this past year, I calculated the compound annual dividend growth as 6.8%. Below I have presented the dividends of other industrial REITs.

Industrial REIT Dividends (Yahoo Finance)

There have been two dividends paid in 2023, at $0.38 per quarter, and there should be an increase at the beginning of next year. Rexford's dividend payout ratio has varied from 58.5% to 65.1% of FFO but for 2023 the company is estimating a higher payout of 70.0%, still well within industry norms and easily covered.

FFO Payout Ratio (Author resourced)

Risks to Outlook

The primary risk for this industrial REIT is a recession which leads to higher vacancy rates in its primary Los Angeles and San Diego markets. Further increases in the Federal Funds Rate may also slow down leasing and increase cap rates again. Another concern for me with this company is the percentage of non-investment grade tenants at the end of 2022, but there are currently 1,597 leases for space, so there is diversification in sheer numbers. My other concern is that more leases will start expiring after 2024; a recession might reduce renewals. That said, the retention rate for tenants has generally been 70-84%, so I look at this risk as not being excessive.

Notes on Debt

Rexford prides itself on its "fortress balance sheet" with a low level of long term debt. The net debt graphic below is as of year-end 2022; it has since increased slightly to 16.0%, still very low for a traditional REIT. This feature serves Rexford well in a rising interest rate environment such as we currently have. As of Q2, the company's investor call reveals that Rexford plans to sell another 13.5 million shares this year and raise $750 million for additional acquisitions.

Rexford Debt Percentage (Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

This is a high-growth industrial REIT that funds acquisitions by share issuance. It focuses on Southern California where there is a chronic shortage of industrial space so it is defensively positioned. Even so, local industrial vacancies have risen to 1.5% over the last year, though this is compared to a national average of 4.1%. Another issue going forward is the delivery of new product which will increase inventory in Southern California. At the current price of $53.49, I believe the shares are 15% overvalued. At a lower price of $45.00 (my estimated fair value) the dividend would be a more attractive at 3.4%. Share prices were at this level in 2020. While there are many attractive features about this company, the dividend is modest, and it is best bought at a lower price, where the yield is higher.