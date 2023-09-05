Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ørsted A/S: Don't Buy The Dip, The Wind Industry's Problems Are Structural

Sep. 05, 2023 1:07 PM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY)BLK, DOGEF, ICLN, OIS, SMEGF, SMNEY, TDW, VWDRY, VWSYF2 Comments
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • DNNGY's shares lost 25% in a single day after the company announced impairments to its U.S. wind portfolio.
  • Offshore wind has been plagued by structural problems such as rising interest rates, materials inflation and deglobalization, which adds further cost pressures.
  • Don't buy the dip; DNNGY's main plan to mitigate the structural headwinds is to ask for greater subsidies but the U.S. political environment isn't favorable for these demands.
  • The winners from the energy transition may be the producers of critical metals and minerals as well as, surprisingly, offshore services.
Construction worker busy with maintenance in gondola of wind turbine

kruwt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I looked at Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) in March 2022 when I made a "sell" call based on the macro trifecta of commodity inflation, rising interest rates and economic protectionism:

The stock is down 50% since

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.87K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TDW, OIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

G
Gumshoe33
Today, 1:42 PM
Premium
Comments (279)
Fantastic article, connecting many "dots"! Thanks.
The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
Today, 1:58 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (332)
@Gumshoe33 thanks. The article was submitted last week before today's -12% but Seeking Alpha took forever to review.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.