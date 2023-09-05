Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Rises As Investors Find Silver Lining In Darker Jobs Cloud

Summary

  • The S&P 500 had one of its best weeks of 2023. The index closed the trading week ending on 1 September, 2023 at 4515.77, which was up 2.5% from the previous week's close.
  • Assessment of a softening job market was reinforced with 1 September 2023's employment situation report, which showed an increase in the unemployment rate.
  • Prior to the week's jobs-related news, investors were giving a greater than 50% probability of at least one more quarter-point rate hike in 2023.
  • The S&P 500 moved up into the upper portion of the newly added redzone forecast range in the latest update of the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart.

Cloud with silver lining

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SPX) had one of its best weeks of 2023. The index closed the trading week ending on 1 September, 2023 at 4515.77, which was up 2.5% from the previous week's close.

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

