The S&P 500 Rises As Investors Find Silver Lining In Darker Jobs Cloud
Summary
The S&P 500 (SPX) had one of its best weeks of 2023. The index closed the trading week ending on 1 September, 2023 at 4515.77, which was up 2.5% from the previous week's close.
The reason why stock prices rose, however, is because of negative changes in the outlook for jobs in the U.S. The biggest driver was a large reduction in the number of job openings, which dropped to their lowest level since March 2021.
For the stock market, however, these negative developments produced a positive result, as investors bet on the bad jobs news, taking any additional interest rate hikes in 2023 off the table. Prior to the week's jobs-related news, investors were giving a greater than 50% probability of at least one more quarter-point rate hike in 2023. The elimination of that probability is positive for stocks, especially for those firms that rely heavily on debt financing, who investors believe will benefit from having higher profits from lower-than-previously-expected interest costs. It's the proverbial silver lining on a dark cloud.
The S&P 500 moved up into the upper portion of the newly added redzone forecast range in the latest update of the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart.
Overall, stock prices are behaving as expected, with investors continuing to focus their attention on the final quarter of 2023 in setting current-day stock prices.
Here's our summary of the week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 28 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Canada?
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- China new home prices growth likely flat in 2023, dragging on economy - Reuters poll
- China's industrial profits extend slump into seventh month
- Factbox-How China is trying to boost its stock market
- Case builds for China's banks to cut deposit rates
- BOJ officials wonder if they can blame China, want reasons to keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- ECB officials getting the results they wanted, think pausing rate hikes might be mistake:
- Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow kick off final week of August with gains, helped by 3M
Tuesday, 29 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Former Fed officials say current Fed officials want to jerk investors around:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials get data that suggests it’s time to end never-ending stimulus:
- ECB officials getting results they wanted:
- S&P 500 ends sharply higher, jobs data fuels interest rate optimism
Wednesday, 30 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials worried about potential risk from more regional bank failures, hint they can stop hiking rates:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials says changes to never-ending stimulus may happen next year:
- Wall Street ends higher as economic data fuels rate-pause bets
Thursday, 31 August 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials expected to hold interest rates steady at September meeting:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials get reason to continue never-ending stimulus:
- ECB officials getting results they wanted, still worried about inflation:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end mixed a day ahead of jobs report; stocks close out August in the red
Friday, 1 September 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Things Fed officials say:
- Full impact of Fed hikes still to be seen in real economy, ex-vice chair Blinder says
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger trouble spreading out from China:
- Bigger trouble still developing in China:
- BOJ officials getting mixed signals on whether to keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- Eurozone economy sees some signs of life, ECB officials play coy about their plans for future rate hikes:
- Stocks start September mixed; S&P posts best week since June, Dow, Nasdaq also up
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to show no rate hike in September (2023-Q3). The big change from last week came as investors stopped betting one last quarter-point rate hike later in 2023 following the past week's jobs report and downward revisions in previous months' employment numbers. Now investors expect the Fed will hold rates steady until 1 May 2023, when they anticipated the Fed will start a series of quarter-point rate cuts that will continue at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool predicts an annualized real growth rate of +5.6% during 2023-Q3, down from the previous week's estimate of +5.9% growth.
