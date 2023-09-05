Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

That Syncing Feeling

Sep. 05, 2023 1:35 PM ET1 Comment
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • The perceived low correlation between equity and bond returns is the basis of the construction of the "balanced" portfolio.
  • A recent study by FTSE Russell has noted that for most of the past year, stocks and bonds "have moved in virtual lockstep, undermining faith in the long-term efficacy of this classic framework".
  • This hasn’t just been happening during periods of market stress, but the overall trend has been to higher equity-bond correlation.

Investment strategy and price movements.

tadamichi

By Dewi John

Bond and equity fund correlations have trended up this century

Increasing equity-bond correlations over decades poses questions for traditional portfolio construction.

The perceived low correlation between equity and bond returns is the basis of the

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.58K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 2:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.58K)
Excellent commentary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.