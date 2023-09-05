Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa Inc. (V) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2023 2:35 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 5, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan McInerney - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Will Nance

All right, guys, I guess we'll kick it off now. I'm Will Nance. I cover payments here at Goldman Sachs. And joining us today, we're very delighted to have Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa. Prior to becoming CEO, Ryan was President and has held roles at JPMorgan and McKinsey. Ryan, thank you for -- thanks for being here.

Ryan McInerney

Yes, my pleasure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Will Nance

Ryan, you're not new to Visa, but you're new to the CEO role. Have you gotten settled into that new role? How has your day-to-day changed? And what are you kind of most focused on?

Ryan McInerney

Well, as you said, I've been at Visa for more than 10 years, that -- most of that time in the capacity as our President. I've been now in the CEO role for, I think, a little more than seven months.

I guess I'd start with what hasn't changed. I'm on the road all the time, traveling around the world, getting a chance to meet with our team members, our clients, our partners, regulators, see what's happening on the ground in the markets where we're doing business; continue to spend a lot of time with our product and engineering leads and their teams; working through our innovation pipeline, the products that we're shipping six, 12, 18, 24, even 36 months, down the road; spending time with our client teams, making sure that we're doing everything we can to bring the best of Visa to our clients around the world, and I spent time doing those things before, I am spending time doing those things now.

