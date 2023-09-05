Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 5, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Okay. Great. We'd like to get started. Thank you so much for coming. I'm Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor space at Goldman Sachs. Very excited, very honored to have Gianluca Romano, Executive Vice President and CFO from Seagate with us this morning. I will kick off with questions, and I failed the last fireside chat, but I will try to leave room at the end for questions from the audience as well. Gianluca, first of all, thank you so much for coming.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you, Toshi.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toshiya Hari

I wanted to spend most of our time on longer-term strategic topics, but I did want to kick off with a near-term question. I think you guided September quarter revenue down 3% sequentially after posting June quarter that came in below the midpoint of your guidance. What were some of the puts and takes you considered when constructing your calendar Q3 outlook and how has the quarter progressed so far?

Gianluca Romano

Thank you. Before we start, as usual, I will be making forward-looking statements today, and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website. Yes. So when we guided for the calendar Q3, what we said is we expect mass capacity to start to improve and that will offset the decline in legacy that was expected for the calendar quarter. So we were expecting hard disk drive revenue more or less flat. And we were also expecting a decline in the system business. So outside our hard disk drive revenue. And we guided basically $50 million sequentially lower revenue.

