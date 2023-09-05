Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nokia Oyj (NOK) CEO Pekka Lundmark presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2023 5:13 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK), NOKBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.37K Followers

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 5, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Pekka Lundmark - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Duval - Goldman Sachs

Alex Duval

Hi, everyone. I'm Alex Duval. I head up the Europe Tech Hardware team for Research, Goldman in London. Delighted to be here with Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia. Thank you also all for joining and look forward at the end of this Q&A to be doing some audience questions as well. Just like to state, the conversation is not intended for the media and is off the record. So once again, Pekka, thank you so much for joining.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alex Duval

Maybe we can just kick off with some high-level questions. Firstly, we could talk about the 2023 outlook for the wireless market. I think you pointed recently to the broader industry trend of inventory digestion, and lower CapEx at some players in North America. So, what's your latest view on scope for recovery in the second half of this year? And to what degree is there some [services and baked] (ph) into your guidance that second half mobile networks and network infrastructure revenue is going to be roughly flat?

Pekka Lundmark

The big picture in the operator investments is really that because of the supply chain crisis that they experienced -- the industry experienced in ’21 and ‘22, in ’22 they bought more than they built. And in ‘23, they are buying less than they built. And, the big picture is that in ‘24, we expect this kind of to normalize. Then another question is then that how much do they build then? And there we are also seeing some cyclical downturn in terms of their network build-outs be it, and this is something that I believe they are still themselves figuring out that how will then

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.