Iryna Tolmachova/iStock via Getty Images

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) remains a trading stock that in our opinion is buy in the $50s, a hold in the $60s, and a sell in the $70s and $80s. That is our current take, so we have a hold rating here. This has not made for a great investment but has been a strong trading name. Most investors have seen very little gain in the last 5-6 years. But if you bought and sold anywhere close to the above ranges a few times, you would be far outpacing investors and the market by trading.

The company has a strong total addressable market ("TAM") with plenty of potential. Healthcare savings in the U.S. is pretty unique, especially as it is one of the only developed nations to have a universal health care program. And so, it remains a system of insurance coverages and out of pocket expenses. With that said, there are many companies and many types of plans that permit members to utilize products like health savings accounts, or HSAs, health reimbursement accounts, or HRAs, and Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, to pay for out of pocket, routine healthcare expenses, while also using a high deductible insurance plan to mitigate catastrophic medical expenses.

HSAs, HRAs, and FSAs can bolster a traditional health insurance plan by providing savings for non-covered medical expenses. Most of these consumer HSAs and HRAs are offered by traditional health insurance providers. Most of the monetization of these plans comes from the custodial assets. In this column we check back in and discuss the just reported earnings.

HealthEquity saw strong Q2 results. Revenue beat versus consensus estimates, along with earnings that also surpassed estimates. While the performance was strong, and there is growth here, the stock is still expensive in our opinion on a valuation basis. For now, it is a hold we believe based on the valuation metrics:

Seeking Alpha

The stock is pricey on most of these metrics. The price to cash flow at 20X FWD is cheaper than in the past, but still expensive. The EV/EBIT numbers are very rich, while 35X FWD EPS is pretty lofty. We think it is a hold here, with better entry points in the $50 range. Given the way this has traded over the years, it is likely to see a return to those levels. Selling pressure historically mounts in the $70s, so we would expect more of the same.

The top line revenue showed growth. At $243.5 million, this was an increase of 18.1% compared to $206.1 million last year. This was also a beat by $3.5 million over estimates. There are three sources of revenue: service, custodial, and interchange.

The company reported service revenue of $105.7 million, custodial revenue of $98.9 million, and interchange revenue of $38.9 million. These were up across the board from a year ago, with the largest gains in custodial revenue. A year ago the company lost money on a GAAP basis but was profitable when adjusted. But things have improved. Adjusted EBITDA was $88.1 million, an increase of31% from last year. Last year we saw Q2 2022 register a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per share on a GAAP basis, but register net income of $28.1 million, or $0.33 per share when adjusted. This year, GAAP net income was $10.6 million, or $0.12 per share, or $45.6 million or $0.53 adjusted. This is a strong turnaround, justifying a hold rating.

Much of these results were driven by more accounts under management. There were 574,000 new HSAs in the quarter with investments added, and overall a new net total of 8.2 million, an increase in HSAs of 9% year-over-year. Total accounts were 15.0 million, including 6.8 million other consumer-directed benefits. The company grew from $20.5 billion of HSA assets a year ago to $23.2 billion, rising 13.2%. This is commendable performance. What is more, the company has finally started to control expenses.

With these kinds of signups and assets being added, we were worried about high operating expenses. However, operating expenses were only up about 5% to $126.2 million in the quarter. The outlook also remains strong as the year-over-year numbers look like this will be a year of growth. Of course, we have seen this before only to have slow years after a year of growth, but for now, the growth is a bit more in line with value, but still not high enough for the valuation in our opinion. Still, it is positive, as stated in the press release:

For the fiscal year...management expects revenue of $980 million to $990 million. Its outlook for net income is between $19 million and $24 million, resulting in net income of $0.21 to $0.27 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, is between $171 million and $179 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.97 to $2.06 (based on an estimated 87 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $338 million to $348 million.

If EPS comes in at the midpoint of $2.01, it would represent solid growth, but still puts us at about 34X-35X FWD EPS. While we like the growth in accounts, there is also debt. At the end of Q2 HealthEquity had $290 million of cash and cash equivalents but $873 million of debt outstanding.

Take home

HealthEquity, Inc. stock is a hold here, but a sell if the market takes this higher toward $80. We as traders are buyers in the $50-$55 range, but acknowledge that this was a strong quarter. We think new money should wait.