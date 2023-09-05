Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SAP SE (SAP) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2023 5:22 PM ETSAP SE (SAP), SAPGF
SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia & Technology Conference September 5, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Russell - Head of Customer Success

Conference Call Participants

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

Mohammed Moawalla

Good morning, everyone. Again, we are delighted to have with us SAP at the conference today, Representing the company is Scott Russell, executive board member and Head of Customer Success. Scott, a pleasure to have you.

Scott Russell

Great to be here, Mo. Thank you.

Mohammed Moawalla

Great. Before we kick off, I need to read out some disclaimers. And then we'll get right into it. So please note that except for certain information matters discussed during today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP, future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mohammed Moawalla

So, with that, Scott, maybe you're obviously in a, your role is very kind of customer facing. Give us a sense of the discussions you're having with your customers, with your partners, and the broader kind of ecosystem. How is spending on IT and digitization shaping up, especially in the context of the current macro environment?

Scott Russell

Sure. And I think it's still a good morning. Great to be here. So, my responsibility within SAP’s, Chief Revenue Officer and responsible for all of the customer-facing functions. So, every day, my team and I spend our time serving prospecting and existing new and customers who are going through a journey of transformation and change. There's a few data points that we see.

Number one, IT budgets have not reduced, or at least not as it relates

