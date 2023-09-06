SimonSkafar

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) was one of the more dramatic story stocks of the summer. The company was the target of a report from famed short-seller Hindenburg Research in early June. The stock had rallied from under $1 to nearly $6 earlier this year before Hindenburg lowered the boom. Let's get a refresh on this embattled company.

As a spoiler, I am downgrading the stock from a Hold to a Sell after a tumultuous summer stretch and lack of clarity following a delayed Q2 earnings report.

The $230 million market cap New Jersey-based Wireless Telecommunication Services industry company within the Communication Services sector has a low 2.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings multiple and just announced that it is starting a dividend payout to holders of the common stock and preferred shares. Per the firm's Q2 conference call on August 31, the initial dividend will be in the amount of $20 million, or just under 10% of its market cap, which seems excessive and risky in my view given that its unlevered free cash flow is negative $126.7 million and its levered free cash flow is negative $139.9 million. The stock has extremely high implied volatility, above 170%, while its short interest percentage is also very high at more than 21% as of September 1, 2023.

For background, Tingo Group is a diverse fintech and agri-fintech group of companies with operations in around the world. It includes businesses like Tingo Mobile, Tingo Foods, Tingo DMCC, and TingoPay, among others. It engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

TIO came under major scrutiny for delaying the release of its Q2 results a few weeks ago. The firm had an unconfirmed reporting date of August 14, but on the first of last month, the date was bumped up to August 10 (confirmed). Later, however, the micro-cap rescheduled the second quarter report to August 21, a significant 11-day delay. Yet another red flag was raised on the 21st when Tingo once again pushed back the Q2 earnings event to August 31.

Shares plunged 27% in the afterhours on August 21 as a result of these delays and uncertainty, but it wasn't just the earnings date pushback. While the management team mentioned that progress has been made in addressing the allegations made in the Hindenburg short-seller report, an independent review related to these allegations is still ongoing. Making matters worse, TIO received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it did not timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2023 - that led to another drop in the stock.

Finally, the company reported GAAP EPS of $0.18 on the morning of August 31 along with Q2 net revenue of $977 million, a large increase from $12 million earned in the same quarter a year earlier. Despite challenges in recent months, such as the much-publicized short-seller attack, currency devaluation, and economic stagnation in Nigeria, Tingo Group reported strong supposed financial performance with sequential revenue growth of 14.8% in Q2 2023. What's more, the management team stated that Tingo DMCC, its agricultural commodity platform and export business, completed its first export trades in this past May and it is expected to play a crucial role in dollarizing and globalizing Tingo Group.

Tingo Group Q2 Income Statement

Company Filings

In the conference call Q&A, I found it very strange that there were no questions related to the Hindenburg short report that has been driving price action. Not to accuse the firm of wrongdoing, but I would have expected at least some mention of it during the Q&A. To its credit, the Tingo Group Chief Executive Officer, Darren Mercer, did address it in passing at the onset of the call. Still, I would call it a yellow flag at the very least.

Unfortunately, Hindenburg Research issued another update on its short TIO call after the results crossed the wires. (TIO is facing recent allegations from Hindenburg Research - here is the original report.) Given that these are accusations, I urge readers to review the latest Hindenburg report for themselves here. At a high level, questions regarding the White & Case investigation are pointed out while financial inconsistencies are highlighted by Hindenburg. The current lack of responses to questions and inconsistencies in its statements contribute to concerns about the company's legitimacy, so says Hindenburg.

It's hard to make any kind of a valuation case on TIO considering there are no estimates on 2023 and 2024 EPS. Given the cloudiness of uncertainty and accusations surrounding the firm, even their historical numbers may be suspect. It really makes the stock a binary outcome - significant gains or equity going to zero at some future point. To me, after more than two months since my initial report, I contend the company is uninvestable at this point. I just have not seen enough evidence to refute what Hindenburg is calling out. Moreover, the delayed earnings report is a major red flag.

Tingo Earnings Outlook & Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

The Technical Take

If you are going to trade this one, let's peek at the price action to find levels that should bear watching. Notice in the chart below that TIO spiked to a key resistance area at $1.84 around the earnings report last month, but those gains were fleeting as the stock plunged back down to $1. That short-lived rally was particularly weak in that I would have expected shares to better penetrate the gap from early June up to the $2.60 level. That did not materialize.

Now, my eyes are on the March low of $0.79 which found some buyers on a few tests since early June. Also post-earnings, there is now a lingering price gap in the low $0.80s that I would expect to get filled soon. Given there's a high amount of volume by price up to $1.60, any rally attempts could find sellers up to that point.

Overall, I do not see a solid uptrend or any sign that a significant rally is in the cards. Given the high volatility, I would simply avoid the stock and look for better plays.

TIO Stock Fails to Rally Into the Gap, Downside Risk

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading TIO stock from a hold to a sell. My initial late-June report gave the firm the benefit of the doubt, but after more than two months of cautionary events, staking capital in this stock is too speculative in my view.