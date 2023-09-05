Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2023 6:17 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Conference Call September 5, 2023 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Peters - Co-CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group

Eric Sheridan

Okay. All right. I think we're done with our switch and transition to the next lunch keynote. So if everyone could just take their seats. For those who don't know me, my name is Eric Sheridan. I'm Goldman Sachs' U.S. Internet analyst. And it's my pleasure to have Greg Peters, Co-CEO of Netflix, on stage with me today. Greg, thanks so much for being part of the conference.

Gregory Peters

Super excited to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Sheridan

So you've been in this Co-CEO role now for right around 8 months. Why don't you talk a little bit about the journey from where you were into this new role and what some of your key learnings have been so far in just the last couple of months?

Gregory Peters

Yes. I mean, it's been relatively seamless and incremental, I would say, in part because my other Co-CEO partner, Ted, I've worked with him for the entire time I've been at Netflix. And so we've been in all sorts of situations together. We know who -- how we work and have a deep sort of respect for each other.

And also that Netflix had figured out the Co-CEO model before me between Reed and Ted, so we sort of knew what the operational mechanism was and how it works. And I think the -- you said what are the learnings or takeaways. I just -- for me, I love the duality of the Co-CEO model as it reflects how I see what we're trying to be as a business, which is really fusing together 2 what are very often different

