Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - September 5, 2023

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.09K Followers

Summary

  • The expected return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked up in August from the previous month.
  • Today’s revised long-run forecast for this benchmark edged up to an annualized 6.6% return, the highest so far in 2023.
  • The US stock market’s relatively soft ex ante performance outlook remains an outlier vs. its substantially higher trailing 10-year performance.

Uncertainty business Global finance crisis investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

The expected return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked up in August from the previous month. Today’s revised long-run forecast for this benchmark — a market-value-weighted portfolio that holds all the major asset classes (except cash) via

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.09K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.