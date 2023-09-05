Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Sep. 05, 2023 7:04 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference September 5, 2023 3:25 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

Manuvir Das - Vice President, Enterprise Computing

ConferenceCall Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Okay, great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. As expected, standing-room only. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor space at Goldman Sachs. Very pleased and very honored to have Manuvir Das, VP of Enterprise Computing.

Manuvir, he leads the team working to democratize AI by bringing full stack accelerated computing to every enterprise customer. He has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry. And prior to joining NVIDIA in 2019, he held a range of senior roles at both Dell and Microsoft. And at Microsoft, I believe you helped to create the Azure platform, amazing. Thank you so much for coming.

Manuvir Das

Yes. Thank you, Toshiya. It's an honor to be here and thank you to everybody for taking the time. I'm just a small cog in the wheel, but happy to represent NVIDIA here.

Toshiya Hari

That's awesome. So Manuvir, before joining NVIDIA in 2019, again, you had a very successful career at both Microsoft and Dell. What initially attracted you to NVIDIA? How has the experience at the company played out so far relative to your original expectations? I think I know the answer to that question, but I'll ask it anyways. And as the Head of Enterprise Computing, how do you spend your time? What are some of the key priorities for you?

Manuvir Das

Yes. Well, that's three great questions. So let me do them one-by-one. I think the reason I joined NVIDIA, Toshiya, was because I grew up at Microsoft, the ultimate software platform company. We understood that a platform is only as good as the applications that are developed

Comments

