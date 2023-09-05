Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Post Nvidia's Q2 2023 Earnings - Will The 'AI Hype' Keep Driving Equity Performance?

Sep. 05, 2023 7:30 PM ETNVDA, TSM, WTAI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.09K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia’s data center business grew revenues by more than three times in six months, hitting $10.323 billion and a year-over-year growth figure of more than 171%.
  • At WisdomTree, when we build the semiconductor exposure in the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI), this is the type of thing we are thinking about - for AI accelerators to work.
  • It’s clear that the train of AI adoption has left the station, but it’s possible that the journey itself is still in the early stages.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

On August 23, we saw another set of incredible results from Nvidia (NVDA).

The company’s data center business grew revenues by more than three times in six months, hitting $10.323 billion and a year-over-year growth figure

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.09K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.