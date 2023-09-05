Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nike: Turnaround Is Expected With A Strong Brand Equity

Sep. 05, 2023 8:56 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)DKS, FL1 Comment
Alpha Compounder
Summary

  • Nike is the most valuable apparel brand, with a brand value of over $30 billion and a market share of 38.23%.
  • Nike faced inventory challenges during the pandemic, leading to delayed shipments and excess inventory, impacting margins in the short term.
  • These problems are expected to be short-lived, and a turnaround should happen soon to the benefit of shareholders.

Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has experienced a significant decline in share price in recent years. In my opinion, most of the reasons that contributed to this decline are short-lived, presenting a great opportunity for long-term investors.

The

An Individual investor who primarily invests in companies with proven profitability. Occasional interest in smaller loss-making companies that have exceptional growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Yesterday, 9:46 PM
Comments (2.6K)
$100 invested in NKE will return a 1.3% dividend yield and around a 3.5% earnings yield with eps estimated at $3.50 for 2025, and that same $100 invested in a money market will yield 5% or $5 which greatly exceeds NKE, and with FAR less risk. NKE is overvalued.
