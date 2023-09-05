Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2023 8:28 PM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.37K Followers

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 5, 2023 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Micha Kaufman - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Ofer Katz - President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Eric Sheridan

In the interest of time just because these things going. We'll keep going. Next is the team from Fiverr. It's my pleasure to introduce Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO; Ofer Katz, President and CFO. Guys, thanks for being here and being part of the conference this year.

Micha Kaufman

Thanks for having us.

Eric Sheridan

Why don't we take a step back first. And for those who are either less familiar with the platform or where you sit inside the broader freelancer economy, talk a little bit about the company you've built and how you see the platform evolving in the years ahead?

Micha Kaufman

Sure. So Fiverr was launched in 2010. So it's been almost 14 years. And, during that period of time, freelancing in general is a portion of the workforce has been changing dramatically. In 2010, freelancers were about 20 or low 20 percentage of the workforce in the U.S. They are now close to 50%. The defining moment was 2010 because millennials joined the workforce. And then Gen Z by the way, by 2030, millennials are going to be 75% of the workers which means that all of us are going to work for them and work by their rules.

So, essentially, a lot more of the younger generation is opting in for freelancing. So that has been dramatically changing. But what hasn't changed that radically is where freelancing actually happens. The majority of freelancing in 2010 and also today happens offline. It's mostly through agencies and freelancers that are being introduced by your network, by our friends

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.