Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Estimated Chinese Official Gold Reserves Cross 5,000 Tonnes

Sep. 05, 2023 9:00 PM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • My estimate for China’s official gold reserves reached 5,029 tonnes by the end of June 2023.
  • In the first six months of 2023, the Chinese central bank bought an estimated 353 tonnes.
  • Although demand in H1 2023 was down 34% from H2 2022, demand was still strong and a driving force of the price of gold.

3d Photo-realistic image of golden bricks with china background

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

My estimate for China’s official gold reserves reached 5,029 tonnes by the end of June 2023. In the first six months of 2023, the Chinese central bank bought an estimated 353 tonnes. Although demand in H1 2023 was

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.61K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.