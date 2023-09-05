Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 05, 2023 9:07 PM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), SGML:CA
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Cabral Gardner - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairperson

Ana Cabral Gardner

Hello, everyone. Good morning. I want to welcome you to the Second Quarter Presentation -- Earnings Presentation for Sigma.

Without further ado, I'm going to go through these materials. We're very proud to present you the results that we just did, which means we're back on schedule, back on time, back on track as far as financial reporting. So, please kindly read the disclaimer. We're going to make a number of forward-looking statements here, and they're all in the disclaimer. This presentation is going to be available on site.

So, here is, again, a video. A picture is a thousand words. We're going to close with a video that [indiscernible] is going to host for us, but here it is. [Technical Difficulty] Oops. Apologize. I have a bit of a technical issue here. Just let me just go back.

So, as you can tell, we are very proud, very, very proud of what we've achieved. And, essentially, the operational video shows everything. The success -- the ramp-up has been a success. We've been steadily, as always, marching towards getting to our guidance of 130,000 tons for 2023. I want to remind all of you that this is not arithmetic, meaning, this is incremental steps. Remember in July, we were going at 50% and then we jumped up to 75%. We can go over 100% as we've shown. With [indiscernible] 150,000 tons, this year, [max] can go to 50 tons an hour. So, don't do arithmetic math, because once we feel that the dry stacking circuit is to our liking, and it is, and we'll show you a few more videos of that, because this is our mission, we're just going to ramp up this plant and get to a 130,000 this year by the end of December.

