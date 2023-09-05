Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grindrod Shipping: Large One-Time Distribution Ahead But Uncertainties Remain

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Company reported profitable second quarter results well above the single analyst estimate with the outperformance mostly a result of recent vessel sales.
  • However, even when adjusted for $50.2 million in sales proceeds, Grindrod Shipping still managed to generate $17.5 million in cash flow from operating activities.
  • Looking ahead, with preliminary Q3 average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rates down approximately 15% on a sequential basis, cash generation will be impacted quite meaningfully.
  • Last month, a capital reduction was approved at an extraordinary general meeting, which would result in a total cash distribution up to a maximum of $45.0 million or approximately $2.31 per share for shareholders of record as of October 20.
  • Even with shares trading at a 50%+ discount to net asset value and a large one-time distribution ahead, I am keeping my "Hold" rating on the stock due to ongoing concerns related to Taylor Maritime's future course of action and a very weak market environment.

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. or "Grindrod Shipping" is a medium-sized dry bulk shipping company focused

Henrik Alex
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago.

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.43K)
>"selling selected vessels at above market prices to the company."

I don't follow this name but this type of maneuver is crooked and is a disgrace.
