Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enphase: Inventory Issues To Be A Drag

Sep. 05, 2023 10:58 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)4 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Enphase has solid long-term opportunities as solar with battery installations expand, but the company faces near-term challenges.
  • High loan rates and lower utility costs have impacted solar demand in several markets.
  • Channel inventory is currently too high, which can take a while to remedy.
Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

With Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) down nearly -40% from my initial write-up in March, I wanted to take a closer look at the name. I originally like the company’s growth prospects and transformation into an integrated home energy firm, but thought that its

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.17K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PH13
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Premium
Comments (75)
Yes. Inventory clearance will be a major overhang for the next few months - it was considered in the guidance though
l
lbeachmike
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
Why is everybody writing Enphase articles today?
A
AreyH
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Comments (59)
My distributor loaded with Encharge10 and just chopped price by 50% to move them. Sure that partly for new battery coming in but big inventory in a very slow resi marketplace.
a
atlasman
Yesterday, 11:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.65K)
FFS, thank you for a SA person that can finally read a financial statement. Been saying this for months as the price has cratered.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.