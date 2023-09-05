Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 05, 2023 10:21 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference September 5, 2023 5:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Miebach - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Nance - Goldman Sachs

William Nance

All right. I think we will get started here. Thanks everyone for joining us. My name is Will Nance, I cover payments at Goldman Sachs. We are delighted to have Michael Miebach here, CEO of Mastercard. So Michael, thanks for joining us.

Michael Miebach

Hey, Will. Thanks for having us.

William Nance

Michael, maybe can start by getting your perspective on the macro environment. What have you been seeing in terms of consumer spending trends of late? I think, broadly speaking, the consumer has outperformed everyone's expectations so far this year. What are you seeing on the ground?

Michael Miebach

Right. Well that is the headline. The consumer has been outperforming expectations. Obviously, our business is a good indicator of what the consumer is doing. We have more data than probably many others. So what we are seeing is a resilient consumer all throughout. We told you that in the second quarter conference call. And as we look at data running up until the end of August, we continued to see the same trends. So resilient consumer, that’s good.

We are not the economic oracle. So as we look forward, it continues to be about monitoring the factors that drive consumer spend. So what we see is, we see a solid job market. We see solid wage growth. In the end its about net consumer wallet spend. So that's looking encouraging. Access to credit is there. Extra savings haven't been spent fully down. So we continue to monitor that as we have been all throughout.

And then, it is what a Central Bank is up to. So they have

