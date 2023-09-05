sdominick/E+ via Getty Images

Back in July, I detailed a couple of reasons why I wasn't ready yet to buy shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The electric vehicle startup was in the early stages of deliveries for its Ocean SUV, and it had just announced very disappointing Q2 production figures along with a major capital raise. A few months later, we're getting closer to what could become a potential buying opportunity, but there are still too many overhanging risks with the name currently.

As expected, the company cut its 2023 production forecast for the Ocean at its Q2 earnings report. The latest expectation is for a range of 20,000 to 23,000 units, which is basically half of the original 42,400 vehicle forecast. With only a little over 1,000 units produced in the first half of the year, that leaves a significant ramp to occur in the second half of 2023. Production did improve quite a bit in July, but like we've seen with many EV startups, speed bumps are very prevalent in the first few quarters.

In the second quarter, total revenues came in at just $825,000. That badly missed estimates for more than $33 million, a number that itself had been slashed dramatically with the production timeline getting pushed back further and further. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Henrik Fisker said the goal is to deliver about 95% of the year's production volume this year, but that likely will take an extraordinary effort to achieve. As a result, analyst revenue estimates continue to head lower as detailed below.

The current average revenue estimate implies mid to high single digit thousands of Ocean deliveries for Q3. Fisker may be able to produce that amount, although the regular summer shutdown at the Magna Steyr facility that lasted through mid-August complicates things a little. Given the company still has to transport many of those vehicles to North America and still get them to customers, there remains some downside risk to current estimates.

The Magna facility has the capacity to produce about 6,000 units a month, or 70,000 per year, without any additional capital expenditures. I'm curious to see Fisker's 2024 forecast, especially as the Ocean will enter the Chinese market early next year. Back in May, the company detailed that it had roughly 65,000 reservations for the Ocean. That number, however, was unchanged from 2.5 months earlier, and it was up only about 3,000 units since Halloween of last year. Also, as the chart below shows, the value of customer deposits on the balance sheet actually declined sequentially in Q2 of this year and was up less than 6% in a year despite the Ocean nearing the start of deliveries.

Street analysts continue to be fairly bullish on Fisker shares despite all of these potential risks. The average price target is currently $8.95, which represents more than 50% upside from Friday's close. However, that number is down another 65 cents since my previous article, and it was over $25 in early 2022. With less than a dozen analysts covering the name, that street average is also being propped up quite a bit by the $19 high target.

When looking at valuation, Fisker currently goes for 0.66 times expected 2024 revenues. That puts it closer to the likes of Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), traditional automakers that go for less than 0.3 times their expected sales for next year. Fisker trades at a discount to names like Polestar (PSNY) at 1.30 times and Chinese player NIO (NIO) at 1.46 times. If you group those four competitors, the unweighted average is 0.83 times, so Fisker's valuation may seems reasonable here. Of course, Fisker bulls might point to the fact that EV giant Tesla (TSLA) goes for more than 6 times its expected 2024 revenues, and the Fisker Ocean is trying to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

As Fisker continues the early production ramp of its Ocean SUV, the stock still isn't quite a buy in my opinion. The company's execution to date has been severely lacking, and there's a lot of pressure on production and delivery growth in the second half of this year. Before recommending the name, I'd like to see estimates come down another notch or so, because there could be one more 2023 guidance disappointment and 2024's growth story is still a major question mark as new vehicles won't be coming until 2025. The valuation here is reasonable if Fisker can hit its marks, but I think investors may be able to find a better entry point as we approach 2024, especially if guidance comes down yet again.